More Culture:

December 08, 2025

Philly is looking for a semiquincentennial poster. Here's how to submit a design

The winning submission will be published in commemorative books and displayed in public buildings. The artist will get $5,000.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Arts & Culture Posters
Semiquincentennial poster Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Philadelphia officials are looking for an artist to design the city's semiquincentennial poster. The winning design will capture local history and culture.

One Philadelphia artist will represent the city during America's 250th birthday next year — and pocket $5,000 for their work.

City officials have launched an art contest to find a poster for the semiquincentennial celebrations. The winning design will become the official Philadelphia America 250 poster, appear in national print and digital books and be eligible for display in public buildings, parks and cultural venues. 

MORE: Just more than a decade ago, architect Frank Gehry proposed a dramatic change to the Rocky Steps

The second and third place winners will earn $3,000 and $2,000, respectively. Their designs will be featured in select promotional materials and could be displayed locally.

Interested artists have until Saturday, Dec. 20 at 11:59 p.m. to submit their designs.

The contest is open to all Philadelphia residents, working in any visual art medium. Illustrations, paintings, collages and mixed media submissions all will be considered. The work must be an original piece that has not been previously displayed, oriented vertically and submitted as a PDF file. It should commemorate the semiquincentennial in a "positive and inspiring way," highlight Philadelphia history and culture, reflect national pride and point to a hopeful future. 

Posters cannot use political or inflammatory language, and must incorporate the phrases "America 250" and "Philadelphia." 

This contest is part of a wider project from the U.S. Conference of Mayors, which seeks to highlight local history for the nation's milestone birthday. Participating cities will send their posters to the USCM winter meeting in Washington, D.C. in January and the group's annual conference in Long Beach, California in June for display.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Arts & Culture Posters Philadelphia Contests Semiquincentennial History

Videos

Featured

Holidays-at-Willow-Creek-Winery-4.jpg

New Jersey's Can't Miss Christmas Towns
Limited - Hello Harford Winter Wonderland

Holidays shine bright in Harford County, Maryland

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Juvenile charged for swatting call at Bucks County school

Bucks County Swatting

Sponsored

Manayunk is merry, bright & bursting with holiday magic!

Limited - Manayunk Holiday 1

Children's Health

Pediatric cancer treatments are saving kids' lives, but more research funding is needed to improve them, report says

Pediatric Cancer Lianna Munir

Shopping

Eagles Super Bowl LIX ring goes up for auction

Eagles Super Bowl ring

East Kensington

Haunted Christmas brings spooky and festive fun to Philadelphia Brewing Co. on Dec. 13

East Kensington Arts Committee Haunted Christmas

Eagles

Eagles-Chargers Week 14 injury report, with analysis

120325JoeAlt

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved