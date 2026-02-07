More Events:

February 07, 2026

Philly Phlotilla will bring 100 kayakers to the Schuylkill for America250 celebration this summer

An eight-mile paddle from Walnut Street Dock to Fort Mifflin will spotlight the Schuylkill’s Revolutionary War history.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Kayaking America250
SRG Paddlers Philly Phlotilla Provided Courtesy/Schuylkill River Greenways National Heritage Area

Kayakers will paddle down the Schuylkill River during Philly Phlotilla, an eight-mile July event that will conclude with festivities at Fort Mifflin as part of the region’s America250 celebration.

Snow piles are still melting along the Schuylkill, but organizers are already planning a very different scene for July.

Philly Phlotilla, part of the region’s lead-up to America250, will send more than 100 kayakers down the river on Saturday, July 11, in a red, white and blue procession through Center City. The flotilla will launch from Walnut Street Dock and travel eight miles to Fort Mifflin, the Revolutionary War-era site often called the “Fort that Saved America.”

The event highlights the historic role the Schuylkill River and Fort Mifflin played during the Revolutionary War, as the nation approaches its 250th anniversary. Spectators will be able to watch from bridges and riverbanks as paddlers make their way south.

The day begins with parking and check-in at Fort Mifflin, followed by a shuttle to Walnut Street Dock. After a boxed lunch at Schuylkill Banks, kayakers will paddle from 1 to 4:30 p.m., arriving at the fort for an afternoon celebration that includes food, beverages, tours and a cannon firing. Registration opens in April.

For anyone currently layered in parkas and staring at gray water, consider this a reminder that summer on the river — and a more colorful version of the city — is already on the calendar.

Philly Phlotilla

Saturday, July 11
Starts at Walnut Street Dock
East side of the Schuylkill River just north of Walnut St.
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Registration opens in April

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.



 

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Kayaking America250 Schulykill River Philadelphia 250

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Mature male feeling the pain of a strained muscle.

Peripheral artery disease: Know the signs
Purchased - Young patient in a consult with his doctor.

Fast, focused STEMI care: Cath Lab advances at Roxborough Memorial Hospital

Just In

Must Read

Education

Enrollment of Black students has surged at Temple and La Salle

College diversity affirmative action

Valentine's Day

Mount Airy is getting a 21-plus circus prom this Valentine’s Day

PSCA Adult Prom

Health News

Cooper Health's new mobile unit brings primary care to people with autism and other developmental disabilities

Cooper Mobile Unit

Streaming

What to stream: 'Bridgerton,' 'Roman Holiday' and 'The Favourite'

Streaming guide

Sponsored

The Navy Yard turns 25

Limited - PIDC - 1200 Intrepid Ave

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles' 2025 season

020226NickSirianniJalenHurts

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved