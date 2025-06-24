Thousands of librarians come to Philly to discuss the state of their industry amid federal funding cuts

In 1876, over 100 librarians met in the Historical Society of Pennsylvania to discuss how to improve their profession, effectively creating the American Library Association.

Now nearing its 150th anniversary, the ALA will again gather in Philadelphia and representatives call this year's conference more critical than ever as the industry faces of financial uncertainty from federal funding cuts.

ALA's 2025 Annual Conference & Exhibition — dubbed the world's largest library event — is taking place from Thursday to Monday at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. It will feature thousands of library workers, authors, educators and activists — as well as a lineup of celebrity speakers.

Former Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, who was dismissed by President Donald Trump in May, will be addressing the state of American libraries, with bestselling author and Emmy Award-winner Kwame Alexander as the moderator. Other speakers at the conference include actors George Takei and Geena Davis, research professor and bestselling author Brené Brown, comedian Roy Woods Jr. and more.

Federal funding cuts will be one of the main topics of discussion throughout the event. Earlier this month, a federal judge denied a request by the ALA to stop the Trump administration’s shuttering of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, an agency that issued more than $266 million in grants last year, according to the Associated Press.

Kelly Richards, president and director of the Free Library of Philadelphia, said over 150 of the city's library workers will be in attendance, with hopes that the conference will provide some inspiration.

"At a time when cities and communities across the country are facing ambiguity, it's fortuitous to have thousands of library workers come together to support each other, share ideas about how we can ensure that our libraries are strong and can continue to thrive, regardless of change," Richards said. "I'm excited to learn new ideas from libraries far and wide that we can implement here in Philly."

Last week, the Free Library announced a series of town halls and an online survey available for Philly residents to provide feedback on the system and its future plans.

Online registration for this week's conference is open for interested library workers or supporters. Remaining tiered passes range between $190 and $755.