April 16, 2025

Soul food restaurant Amina to replace SIN in Northern Liberties

The move from Old City allows the establishment to triple in size and expand its menu to include Kankan shrimp, pan-seared scallops and Delmonico ribeye steak.

Michael Tanenbaum
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Amina Northern Liberties Street View/Google Maps

Amina, the soul food restaurant in Old City, is moving from its Old City location, shown above, to a much larger space at 1102 Germantown Ave. in Northern Liberties on April 25.

Amina, the soul food restaurant that sparked owner Felicia Wilson's culinary breakout in Philadelphia, is moving from Old City to Northern Liberties this month. The restaurant is taking over the space of SIN, the steakhouse that abruptly closed last week.

Wilson and chef Darryl Harmon, who opened Amina together three years ago, plan to expand their menu in the new space at 1102 Germantown Ave. — across the street from the Piazza. It has room for 200 guests, nearly triple the capacity of the Old City location. The restaurant reopens for dinner service Friday, April 25. 

MORE: Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City to add mini golf course with a bar, more new restaurants

SIN opened in November 2023 on the ground floor of the Beverly apartment building. It was touted as a club and restaurant tailored for social media influencers, but operating partner Justin Veasey told the Inquirer the concept wasn't a fit for Northern Liberties. It shuttered Thursday without notifying customers who had already booked reservations.

At Amina, Wilson and Harmon have earned praise for blending Southern comfort food with West African ingredients and decor. The menu features items like cheesesteak beignets, deviled eggs, fried chicken, gumbo and braised oxtails. At the new Northern Liberties location, the menu will add Kankan shrimp, brick-pressed chicken, pan-seared scallops, an 18-ounce Delmonico ribeye steak and other new items.

Since debuting Amina, Wilson and Harmon have opened several other restaurants in Center City, including First Daughter Oyster Co., Fia, Avana and Blackhen, the fried chicken spot just a few doors down from Amina's original location. They also still have plans to open a second Amina location in University City, but have not finalized a timeline for that project. 

"I saw this as an opportunity to expand our footprint to yet another neighborhood," Wilson said in a press release about the move to Northern Liberties. 

