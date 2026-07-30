Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear to discuss new book with Michael Smerconish at Free Library

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear will visit the Free Library of Philadelphia on Wednesday, Sept. 23, for a conversation with Michael Smerconish about faith, politics and his new book, "Go and Do Likewise: How We Heal a Broken Country."

The 7 p.m. program is part of the Free Library's Author Events Series. Montgomery Auditorium is sold out, but attendees can join a $5 cash-only rush line for any seats that become available shortly before the event begins.

Beshear's new book examines how his Christian faith has shaped his personal life and public service while criticizing the way religion has been used in American politics, including by President Donald Trump. The discussion will also explore themes of healing, justice, forgiveness and finding common ground in a divided country.

Beshear has served as Kentucky's governor since 2019 after previously serving as the state's attorney general. Every ticket that includes a book comes with a pre-signed copy of "Go and Do Likewise," and additional pre-signed copies will be available for purchase at the event.

Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026 | 7-8 p.m.

Free Library of Philadelphia

1901 Vine St.

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Montgomery Auditorium is sold out

$5 cash-only rush line will be available

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