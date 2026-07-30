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July 30, 2026

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear to discuss new book with Michael Smerconish at Free Library

The Sept. 23 Author Events Series program will explore faith, politics and Beshear's new book, 'Go and Do Likewise: How We Heal a Broken Country.'

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Author Events Politics
Andy Beshar coming to The Free Libray Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear will discuss his new book, Go and Do Likewise: How We Heal a Broken Country, during a conversation with Michael Smerconish at the Free Library of Philadelphia on Sept. 23.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear will visit the Free Library of Philadelphia on Wednesday, Sept. 23, for a conversation with Michael Smerconish about faith, politics and his new book, "Go and Do Likewise: How We Heal a Broken Country."

The 7 p.m. program is part of the Free Library's Author Events Series. Montgomery Auditorium is sold out, but attendees can join a $5 cash-only rush line for any seats that become available shortly before the event begins.

Beshear's new book examines how his Christian faith has shaped his personal life and public service while criticizing the way religion has been used in American politics, including by President Donald Trump. The discussion will also explore themes of healing, justice, forgiveness and finding common ground in a divided country.

Beshear has served as Kentucky's governor since 2019 after previously serving as the state's attorney general. Every ticket that includes a book comes with a pre-signed copy of "Go and Do Likewise," and additional pre-signed copies will be available for purchase at the event.

Andy Beshear | Go and Do Likewise

Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026 | 7-8 p.m.
Free Library of Philadelphia
1901 Vine St.
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Montgomery Auditorium is sold out
$5 cash-only rush line will be available

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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