September 02, 2020

Andy Reid finally puts on first Super Bowl ring in Kansas City

Chiefs coach cracks food joke about benefits of new jewelry

Michael Tanenbaum
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid now has a Super Bowl ring, a sight many Eagles fans feared would never come to pass. Reid and the Chiefs will kick off the 2020 NFL season on Sept. 10 against the Houston Texans.

In what has otherwise been a dismal and tragedy-filled year, it can be helpful to remember that Andy Reid won his first Super Bowl back in February.

Long-suffering Eagles fans, who had watched the cruel collapses of Reid's teams in Philadelphia, finally saw the veteran coach experience the joy that eluded him for so long. It also helped that the Eagles took care of business with their own championship two seasons prior.

On Tuesday, Reid donned his Super Bowl LIV ring for the first time. You can see the smile under Reid's mask in his eyes.

Here's a closer a look at the ring, whose inner band references the series of incredible playoff comebacks the team pulled off against the Texans, Titans and 49ers.

Reid was asked about the ring during a press conference on Tuesday. He told reporters that it will be a useful tool for obtaining free cheeseburgers.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, fresh off of receiving his own ring, raised the stakes by proposing to his longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews.

The 2020 NFL season will officially kick off next Thursday, Sept. 20, with a playoff rematch between the Chiefs and Texans.

And for the first time in his head coaching career, Andy Reid will be leading a team without the weight of the Super Bowl monkey on his back.

