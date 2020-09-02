Andy Reid finally puts on first Super Bowl ring in Kansas City

In what has otherwise been a dismal and tragedy-filled year, it can be helpful to remember that Andy Reid won his first Super Bowl back in February.

Long-suffering Eagles fans, who had watched the cruel collapses of Reid's teams in Philadelphia, finally saw the veteran coach experience the joy that eluded him for so long. It also helped that the Eagles took care of business with their own championship two seasons prior.

