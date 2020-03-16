Andy Reid recalls awestruck meeting with Elton John during Eagles coaching days

It seems like ages ago that Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV, finally shrugging the Lombardi monkey off the back of one of the NFL's most celebrated coaches.

It was just six weeks ago.

While the sports world has been hurtled into an uncertain time with the coronavirus pandemic, Reid took an opportunity to reflect on his career during a recent interview with Kansas City radio station 610 Sports.

Reid spent 14 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, as fans here know very well. It didn't take long for him to surge to the top of the coaching ranks, landing in the NFC Championship game in just his third season with the team. (Yes, Doug Pederson won it all in his second season, but we can't all be Dougie P.).

After the Eagles lost to the St. Louis Rams in that 2001-02 NFC title game, Reid realized his own stardom only when he had interactions with two iconic entertainers, he told 610 Sports:

We went to the championship game against the Rams when I was in Philadelphia, and a little bit after that I went to watch Billy Joel and Elton John. We had a chance to meet them before the concert, my wife and I, and Mr. and Mrs. (Jeffrey) Lurie. Billy Joel, I don't think he was the biggest football fan, at least not an Eagles fan. But Elton John knew everything! I mean, he knew every play! And he would rather have talked to me than gone and done the concert. I remember that going, 'This is Elton John. This is Sir Elton John. This guy is about as famous as you're going to get in the music industry, and he cared so much about the game, and loved it.' I learned there that it's bigger than what you think.

You can bet Reid was fired up to hear "Rocket Man" and the rest of Elton John's setlist that night.

The rest of the 610 Sports interview has other insights from Reid about his first Super Bowl title, his future in the NFL and his gratitude for the support he's had through the years.