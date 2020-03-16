More Sports:

March 16, 2020

Andy Reid recalls awestruck meeting with Elton John during Eagles coaching days

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Andy Reid Elton John Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid in an interview on radio station 610 Sports, recalled meet Elton John and Billy Joel while he was coaching the Philadelphia Eagles during the early part of his career. Reid was shocked by Elton John's football knowledge.

It seems like ages ago that Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV, finally shrugging the Lombardi monkey off the back of one of the NFL's most celebrated coaches.

It was just six weeks ago.

While the sports world has been hurtled into an uncertain time with the coronavirus pandemic, Reid took an opportunity to reflect on his career during a recent interview with Kansas City radio station 610 Sports.

Reid spent 14 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, as fans here know very well. It didn't take long for him to surge to the top of the coaching ranks, landing in the NFC Championship game in just his third season with the team. (Yes, Doug Pederson won it all in his second season, but we can't all be Dougie P.).

After the Eagles lost to the St. Louis Rams in that 2001-02 NFC title game, Reid realized his own stardom only when he had interactions with two iconic entertainers, he told 610 Sports:

We went to the championship game against the Rams when I was in Philadelphia, and a little bit after that I went to watch Billy Joel and Elton John. We had a chance to meet them before the concert, my wife and I, and Mr. and Mrs. (Jeffrey) Lurie. Billy Joel, I don't think he was the biggest football fan, at least not an Eagles fan. But Elton John knew everything! I mean, he knew every play! And he would rather have talked to me than gone and done the concert. I remember that going, 'This is Elton John. This is Sir Elton John. This guy is about as famous as you're going to get in the music industry, and he cared so much about the game, and loved it.' I learned there that it's bigger than what you think.

You can bet Reid was fired up to hear "Rocket Man" and the rest of Elton John's setlist that night.

The rest of the 610 Sports interview has other insights from Reid about his first Super Bowl title, his future in the NFL and his gratitude for the support he's had through the years.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Chiefs Andy Reid

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

One last look at the Eagles' players headed to free agency
031620NelsonAgholor

Coronavirus

Philadelphia announces student meal sites, rec center openings, Free Library closures
student meal distribution sites

Health News

All bars, dine-in restaurants must close in Philly suburbs, Gov. Tom Wolf orders
coronavirus philly suburbs bars close

Sixers

If coronavirus forces NBA into extended hiatus, they should cancel the season
Wells-Fargo-Center-Locked_031620_usat

Work

Tips for working from home and setting up your new remote office
Working from home tips

Food & Drink

Urban Farmer to donate $1 for every take-out order to Feeding America
Urban Farmer making $1 donation for every carry-out order

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wanamaker House - 2018 Walnut

FOR SALE! The Wanamaker House – Lovingly cared for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom showcasing northeast city views from bay windows in all rooms, elegant marble flooring throughout all living areas and an updated kitchen. 1,198 sf | $529,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved