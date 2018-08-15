Mike Trout's brother-in-law, ex-Millville pitching star, dies at 24

August 15, 2018
Aaron Cox, formerly a standout pitcher at Millville High School and the brother-in-law of Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout, died Thursday at the age of 24, according to statements by the family.
Trout, a Millville native and frequent presence in Philadelphia, is married to Cox's sister, Jessica. They mourned the loss and vowed to celebrate Cox's life.
From Mike, Jessica and their families: pic.twitter.com/E1hASpyJSm— Angels (@Angels) August 15, 2018
The Angels, who had Cox in their minor league system, also released a statement on Twitter.
The Angels Organization is saddened to hear of the passing of Aaron Cox, a member of the Angels family since 2015. We are deeply heartbroken and shocked by this tragic loss. Our heartfelt prayers and condolences to his family and friends.— Angels (@Angels) August 15, 2018
Aaron will always have a special place in the hearts of those within the organization.— Angels (@Angels) August 15, 2018
There was no immediate cause of death provided by the family.
Cox faced a 50-game suspension during the 2017 season after testing positive for the stimulant Ritalin, a substance banned by Major League Baseball unless a player obtains a therapeutic-use exemption.
In 68 minor league appearances, Cox had a 7-3 record and a 3.64 ERA. He last played on May 29 this season for the Angels' High A club Inland Empire but retired from baseball earlier this month.
Trout was away from the Angels earlier this week and remains on the 10-day disabled list with a wrist injury. It's not yet clear when he will return to the team.