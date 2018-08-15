Incoming Penn State athlete shot to death in North Philadelphia

The teenager shot and killed Monday night in North Philadelphia is Imhotep track and football player Kristian Marche, who was preparing to leave for his freshman year at Penn State University, according to police.

The shooting occurred around 9:37 p.m. in the 1800 block of East Pastorious Street, where police responded to a call of a person with a gun. On their way to the scene, officers were notified by police radio that a victim had been shot in the street.

Police found an 18-year-old man – later identified as Marche – in a rear driveway suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. There have been no arrests and no immediate description of a suspect.

As a two-sport player at Imhotep Institute Charter High School, Marche was recruited to join Penn State's track-and-field team. He had finished second as a sprinter in the 2017 PIAA state meet. He played defensive back, kick returner and running back for the Panthers.





“My thoughts and prayers are with the family of Kristian Marche,” Imhotep football coach Nick Lincoln said in a statement on Monday. “May they be comforted in this time of sorrow.”



Philadelphia police said Wednesday the investigation is active and ongoing.