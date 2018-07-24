More Events:

July 24, 2018

On 40th anniversary of 'Animal House,' there will be a screening and toga party

Colonial Theatre in Phoenixville to celebrate the comedy classic

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Pop Culture Movies
"Animal House" "Animal House"/Universal Pictures/IMBd

"Animal House" is about a misfit group of fraternity members who challenge the authority of the dean.

Toga! Toga!

"National Lampoon's Animal House" will turn 40 on July 28. To celebrate, Colonial Theatre in Phoenixville will screen the comedy classic, with a toga party in the lobby beforehand.

"Animal House," considered one of the funniest movies of all time, follows a group of rowdy Delta Tau Chi fraternity brothers at the fictional Faber College in 1962.

Some of the movie's most memorable lines include "fat, drunk and stupid is no way to go through life" and "seven years of college down the drain."

At the pre-show toga party, DJ Blanko Dave will spin vintage vinyl. Expect soul and pop hits from circa-1962.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in togas, era-appropriate clothing, or as their favorite "Animal House" character.

The party will start at 8:30 p.m., with the movie beginning an hour later. Tickets are $10 (students and seniors receive a discount).

"Animal House" Screening and Toga Party

Saturday, July 28
8:30 p.m. | $8-$10 per person
Colonial Theatre
227 Bridge St., Phoenixville, PA 19460

