More Health:

March 30, 2022

Aphasia affects 2 million Americans, but most had never heard of it before Bruce Willis's diagnosis

The neurological disorder will force the action movie star to 'step away' from his acting career, his family says

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness Bruce Willis
Bruce Willis Aphasia PA Images/Sipa USA

Bruce Willis is stepping away from his acting career due to aphasia, a neurological condition that affects the ability to communicate.

Bruce Willis is leaving his acting career as he battles aphasia, a neurological disorder that affects a person's ability to communicate. 

The condition affects more than 2 million U.S. residents, according to the National Aphasia Association. Though it affects the ability to speak, write and understand language, it does not impact a person's intelligence. 

Willis, 67, grew up in South Jersey before going on to star in the likes of "Die Hard," "Pulp Fiction" and "The Sixth Sense." His family revealed his condition Wednesday. 

"To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," the family's statement said. "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

The news brings greater attention to aphasia, a condition does not get much limelight. A 2020 awareness survey found that 86% of respondents had never heard the term. Only 7% could identify it as a language disorder.

The severity of aphasia depends on the cause and how much damage has been done to the brain, the Mayo Clinic says. Speech and language therapy is the primary treatment used to help people relearn language skills and find other ways to communicate. The family of the patient often is involved in the process. 

Aphasia most frequently occurs after a stroke. The loss of blood to the brain during a stroke can cause brain damage in areas that control language. 

A severe head injury, brain tumor, infection also can cause the disorder. So can a degenerative process, which usually is accompanied by other types of cognitive problems, such as memory issues or confusion. Sometimes language difficulties develop gradually, known as primary progressive aphasia.

The most common signs of aphasia include speaking in short or incomplete sentences, speaking and writing garbled words or sentences, and not understanding other people's conversation.

People with aphasia may have different patterns of strengths and weaknesses. 

Those with expressive aphasia mostly struggle to speak, but understand what people are saying. People with comprehensive aphasia often speak in long, complex sentences that don't make sense. They often don't realize that other people can't understand them. 

People with global aphasia have difficulties speaking and comprehending others. This type often occurs after extensive damage to the brain's language networks.

Aphasia is diagnosed through a combination of comprehensive language tests conducted by a speech-language pathologist and brain imaging, according to Johns Hopkins Health.

Willis has two children with his wife, Emma – Mabel, 9, and Evelyn, 7. He also has three adult daughters – Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28, from his prior marriage to actress Demi Moore. 

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness Bruce Willis Philadelphia South Jersey Neurology Speech Salem County Language Celebrities

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Man drinking alone at a bar

Social drinking vs. a drinking problem: what’s the difference?
Purchased - Couple on a walk in fall

What your heart could be telling you

Just In

Must Read

Flyers

Flyers shift to what's next after unsurprising trade deadline
65_Justin_Braun_FlyersvsKnights_KateFrese.jpg

Sports Betting

How & where to bet for the NCAA tourney
betting.us-pa-betting-sites

Government

Pennsylvania bill would ban transgender athletes from playing women's sports, but Gov. Wolf vows to veto it
PA Transgender Sports Ban

Prevention

FDA authorizes second COVID-19 booster shots for older adults
Second COVID-19 booster

Food & Drink

Celebrate National Beer Day at The Bourse with a yoga class and happy hour
Bourse Food Hall Friday Movies

Music

Jazmine Sullivan, Questlove among several 2022 Grammy Award nominees with ties to Philly
2022 Grammy Awards nominees

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved