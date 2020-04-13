More Health:

April 13, 2020

Aramark begins manufacturing personal protective equipment

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness Coronavirus
Aramark PPE COVID-19 Source/Aramark

Aramark will produce lab coats, work shirts, pants, coveralls, scrubs, isolation gowns, and respirator and medical masks to assist frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Philadelphia-based food services, facilities and uniform provider Aramark, a company hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, will shift production at its manufacturing facilities to create personal protective equipment for frontline workers in the United States, the company announced Monday.

With events and venues around the world canceled and shuttered, Aramark has furloughed large parts of its workforce and reduced pay among its executive team.

The company has now decided to produce a range of protective gear from its uniform manufactuing plants in Mexico that will be shipped to U.S. clients in the healthcare, pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and other vital industries.

"As the country pulls together to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, we are pleased to be able to assist the brave frontline workers who need it most," Aramark CEO John Zillmer said. "It's this selfless passion for service that defines our company and we are proud to do our part during this extraordinary time."

Aramark revealed plans to begin with the production of lab coats, work shirts, pants, coveralls, scrubs, isolation gowns, and respirator and medical masks.

The first shipment of scrubs and isolation gowns was delivered last week. Production of respirators and medical masks is scheduled to begin by mid-July.

Aramark has provided more than 300,000 packages of shelf-stable food, household cleaning and personal care products and over-the-counter medication to hospital staff in New York City, as well as meals for students in several other cities.

The announcement comes as Philadelphia urges Congress to provide the city with additional resources, including masks and other PPE, to help with its response to the ongoing crisis.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness Coronavirus Philadelphia COVID-19 Business Hospitals Aramark

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles 2020 NFL Draft preview: Offensive tackle
041320MattPeart

Transportation

NJ Transit, private carrier riders now required to wear face masks when traveling due to coronavirus pandemic
NJ Transit face masks coronavirus

Health News

Why so many epidemics originate in Asia and Africa – and why we can expect more
Wuhan china coronavirus covid19.jpg

Eagles

LeSean McCoy wants to keep playing, help 'young superstar' running back
LeSean-McCoy-Chiefs-return-Eagles_041220

Coronavirus

GoPuff opens Port Richmond site early amid surging coronavirus demands, seeks to hire thousands nationwide
GoPuff opens port richmond

Entertainment

Digital coloring book is available from Adobe to help beat social distancing blues
Adobe Digital Coloring Book

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved