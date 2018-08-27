More News:

August 27, 2018

Police seek second man in investigation into Main Line slaying of former Playboy model

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Homicide
08272018_ChristinaKraft_suspect Sources/Facebook and Montgomery County District Attorney's Office

Authorities in Montgomery County are seeking a person of interest captured on surveillance video (right) in the death last week of Christina Kraft, 36, of the Ardmore section of Lower Merion Township. Kraft's death is being investigated as a homicide.

Authorities in Montgomery County are searching for a person of interest in the death of Christina Kraft, the former Playboy model who was found strangled to death last Wednesday night at her condominium in Ardmore.

Prosecutors released surveillance video on Monday of a man they say had contact with the victim on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 22. Investigators said the unidentified man and Kraft, 36, were seen together in the area of South Broad and Locust streets in Philadelphia.


The same man also was captured on surveillance video around the entrance to SEPTA's subway station at 15th and Market streets. Police believe he may have used a ridesharing service to get from Center City to Ardmore.

Lower Merion Police were called to Kraft's condominium in the 100 block of Sibley Avenue around 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday. Responding officers located her body in the bedroom and an autopsy on Thursday determined that she died of ligature strangulation, suggesting a cord was deliberately used to kill her.

Days before Kraft's death, police said she had reported a theft at her condo after using a ridesharing service to go to Philadelphia on Aug. 18. The missing items included jewelry and clothing.

Another man identified as Andre Melton, 31, was sought in connection to the burglary but had not been identified as a person of interest in either crime as of this weekend.

A profile for Kraft indicates she had appeared as a model for photos in Playboy and Vanity Fair magazines, as well as promotional work for Loreal, Victoria's Secret and Redken.

Anyone with information the man in the latest photographs is asked to contact the Lower Merion Police Department at (610) 649-1000 or the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at (610) 278-3368.

Follow Michael & PhillyVoice on Twitter @mtanen88 | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Michael's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Homicide Ardmore Crime Police Montgomery County

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Projecting roles for each of the Eagles' 2018 draft picks, updated
082618JordanMailata

Odd News

Philly mashup video shows wildest local footage in recent memory
Carroll - The Philadelphia Skyline

Food & Drink

Urban Village Brewing Co. is selling cans of Super Bowl LII-inspired beer, 'Fiddy Two'
urban village brewing co

Health News

Penn research offers hope in fight against brain cancer that killed John McCain
John_McCain_Aug_3,_2017

Phillies

Phillies reportedly claim slugger Jose Bautista from Mets
082718_Jose-Bautista_usat

Health News

Biorhythms and birth control: FDA stirs debate by approving ‘natural’ app
08212018_NC_product2_eu

Escapes

Limited - Guided Adventure to Antarctica

$6599 -- 14-Night Guided Adventure to Antarctica w/Buenos Aires Stay
Limited - Croatia

$1349 -- Croatia & Slovenia 4-Star Vacation: 9 Nights w/Flights
Limited - Israel Jerusalem

$1699 -- Explore Israel: 8-Night Guided Tour w/Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.