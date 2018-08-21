More News:

August 21, 2018

Police: Patient attempted to rape nurse at Pennsylvania hospital

Alleged attack took place at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Rape
Christian Bonnett Source/Derry Township Police Department

Christian Bonnette, 34.

A patient at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center has been charged with attempted rape and related offenses after he allegedly attacked a nurse after midnight on Monday, according to court records.

Investigators said 34-year-old Christian A. Bonnette was walked to the door of his room with his IV pole and signaled for a nurse to come assist him, PennLive reported.

When the nurse aproached, Bonnette allegedly grabbed her by the neck and began to choke her, attempting to drag her into the room and shut the door behind him.

Two other co-workers struggled to enter the room, one of them telling investigators that allegedly Bonnette punched her in the face. At one point, Bonnette allegedly shoved the nurse onto the hospital bed and tried to undress her, according to police.

Authorities from Derry Township arrived at the scene around 1:12 a.m. and arrested Bonnette. Several hospital staff members were treated for injuries.

"Considering the many potentially volatile situations that happen every day in health care settings — where people are often at their worst physically, mentally or emotionally — it is nonetheless extremely disheartening and disturbing any time any of our dedicated staff members are harmed in the course of doing their jobs," the hospital said in a statement. "We are dedicated to supporting the involved staff and their families in any way they may need it, and we commend the multiple staff members who quickly and selflessly intervened to help their colleague."

Bonnette remains held at Dauphin County Prison on $100,000 bail.

Follow Michael & PhillyVoice on Twitter @mtanen88 | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Michael's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Rape Hershey Hospitals Sexual Assault Police Crime Nurses Pennsylvania

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Angelo Cataldi: It's only preseason, sure, but Eagles have shown they're far from perfect
082018_Foles-sacked_usat

Police

Bensalem police crack down on foul-mouthed biker kids blocking traffic
Bensalem Kids Bikes

Advertising

Public-art project reimagines 18 trashcans in Center City
Trash Can Art

NFL

Eagles coach Doug Pederson rejected doubter Mike Lombardi as book co-author
081918DougPederson

Comedy

Andy Cowan's new 'Banging My Head...' book reveals untold 'Seinfeld' storylines
Andy Cowan

Eagles

Eagles turn Redskins' trash into potential long-term find in Nate Sudfeld
081818NateSudfeld

Escapes

Limited - Croatia

$1349 -- Croatia & Slovenia 4-Star Vacation: 9 Nights w/Flights
Limited - Guided Adventure to Antarctica

$6599 -- 14-Night Guided Adventure to Antarctica w/Buenos Aires Stay
Limited - Israel Jerusalem

$1699 -- Explore Israel: 8-Night Guided Tour w/Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.