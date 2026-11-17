If the NFL season ended today – we know, it doesn't – the Eagles would have the No. 5 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Are there really four worse teams in the league right now?

The Eagles came out of the bye this week at 2-7, but riding a seven-game losing streak, which is now the NFL's longest after the Chargers finally got their first win Thursday night. No other team is currently on a losing streak longer than five games.

Even worse, the Eagles' strength of win this season – the combined winning percentage of all the teams a club has defeated during the season – is just .250, worst in the league. Their two wins, back in ancient times against the Commanders and Titans, came against teams that now sport a combined 4-13-1 record.

Plenty of discussion and storylines lately have centered on the Eagles spiraling their way into a top-five pick, but how about No. 1 overall? It sure seems possible.

Per Tankathon, the Eagles have a tougher remaining schedule than the Titans and Chargers. The Dolphins, the league's only other one-win team, are the only team with fewer wins than the Eagles and a tougher schedule over the final eight weeks. The Jets and Eagles are both tied with just two wins, but the Jets have a slightly tougher remaining schedule.

In the spirit of potential No. 1 overall pick discussion, we set out to determine if the Eagles truly are the worst team in the NFL compared to those three other clubs:

Eagles vs. Dolphins

Why the Eagles are better

For starters, the Eagles already have more wins. They also have infinitely more blue-chip talent when healthy. The Dolphins have one of the NFL's worst rosters and are also currently on their backup QB, Kyle McCord, a former Eagles sixth-round pick who didn't make the team. He might actually be worse than Joe Milton. The Dolphins had one passing TD in McCord's starting debut this past Sunday, but it came from WR Malik Washington on a trick play. The Eagles have a chance to get Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith and Tay Wicks back and healthy soon. The Dolphins have lost Pro Bowl RB De'Von Achane for the season and will be without Malik Willis for at least three more weeks, and they also have three DTs out for the season.

Why the Eagles are worse:

The Eagles aren't statistically better than Miami in enough major categories to be considered better. Here's how they compare, with clear wins in bold:

Eagles Dolphins PPG offense 16.4 (t-30th) 16.4 (t-30th) PPG defense 24.6 (19th) 24.9 (21st) Total offense 260.2 (32nd) 283.4 (28th) Total defense 353.4 (25th) 329.6 (10th) 3rd down offense 35.9 (24th) 11th (40.18) 3rd down defense 40.6 (19th) 45.37 (28th)





Offensively, they're about the same – both are horrific – except the Dolphins have actually performed much better on third down. Defensively, the Dolphins allow much fewer yards per game, but the Eagles have been better on third down. The Dolphins have been tanking from the start, performing at the same level as the Eagles, who entered the year with Super Bowl expectations. Miami only has one loss by more than one possession since Week 3, while the Eagles had three straight from Weeks 6-8.

Verdict: The Eagles are better than the Dolphins with McCord at QB, but it's a coin toss when Willis returns.

Eagles vs. Titans

Why the Eagles are better



Beating the Titans in Week 2 is one reason. The Titans had the Eagles on the ropes until Jalen Hurts led a game-winning TD drive in the final minute to help the Birds escape Nashville with a 2-0 record. The Eagles did it despite Barkley getting hurt and only finishing with 4 carries and 5 total touches. The Titans have since traded their best player, All-Pro DT Jeffrey Simmons, and safety Amani Hooker, who had an interception against the Eagles, giving them even less talent than when they played in Week 2.

Why the Eagles are worse

When the Titans scored 20 points against the Eagles, it would be their highest point total of their first five games. But since Week 5, Tennessee has averaged 27 PPG, including 36 against the Bengals in Week 8 and 26 in their first and only win, against the Colts in Week 6. The Eagles couldn't dream of scoring that many points. The Eagles haven't scored 24 or more since Week 2 and have averaged just 14.3 PPG since playing the Titans – basically almost half of what Tennessee has averaged over the past six weeks. Titans QB Cam Ward, last year's No. 1 overall pick, is finally starting to come around in Brian Daboll's offense and resemble a top prospect, while the Eagles are still toiling in Sean Mannion's scheme and finishing the season with a sixth-round developmental project QB. The Titans can also run the ball. RB Tony Pollard has gone over 100 rushing yards in two of the last three games; the Eagles haven't had a 100-yard rusher since last year.

It's been a while since the Eagles have seen something like this:

Tony Pollard slips tackles for a 32-yard score!



JAXvsTEN on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/FPR0vlha2W — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026

Verdict: Right now, the Titans are better. Not by much, but on a neutral field, slightly better.

Eagles vs. Chargers

Why the Eagles are better

The Eagles are bad, but they still protect the football; only 7 NFL teams have fewer giveaways than the Eagles, who have 9. The Chargers are tied with the league's second-most giveaways at 19 – more than twice the Eagles. Chargers QB Justin Herbert has started every game for them. Hard to believe, but the Bolts are as bad at throwing the ball as the Eagles are – LA averages 171.6 passing yards per game while the Eagles are at 171.7. Take that! LA is also the NFL's worst third-down team and fourth-worst red zone team. The Eagles are bad on third down, but not that bad, and actually have the NFL's top red-zone offense, although that's somewhat misleading because they're almost never in the red zone. But, hey, when they do get there, they're much better at punching it in than LA is.

Why the Eagles are worse

The Chargers have played a far tougher schedule, and you could argue they'd have more wins than Philly if they had the Eagles' schedule. LA played a brutal five-game stretch against Buffalo, Seattle, Denver, Kansas City and the Rams from Weeks 3-8 and lost those first three by just one possession each. The Eagles have played five teams that are currently under .500; the Chargers have played three. The Eagles' strength of schedule is .500 while LA's is .558.

Will the Eagles ever feel like this again?

feels good, man pic.twitter.com/6deMmj1reu — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) November 17, 2026

Eagles vs. Jets

: This would be the ugliest matchup in the NFL if these teams had to play each other. The Chargers have the Jets, Drake Maye-less Patriots, Bucs and Raiders coming up in the next four weeks, while the Eagles have the Steelers, Cowboys, Cardinals and Colts. The hunch here is the Chargers will have more wins than the Eagles by Week 15.

Why the Eagles are better

The Jets might be the worst-coached team in the NFL. They are 1-5 in one-possession games, and blew 4Q leads at home against the Packers and Dolphins. Miami was winless for the first five weeks before beating the Jets. In that game, the Dolphins ran the final 8:38 of the first half off the clock on a 91-yard drive despite the Jets having all three timeouts. Aaron Glenn never used one and said that he was expecting to get the ball back. Good grief, even Nick Sirianni isn't that bad of a decision-maker. The Jets are currently riding a five-game losing streak and allowing 31.6 PPG during the skid. Even in losing, the Eagles haven't been nearly as bad on defense. The Birds have allowed an average of 25.5 PPG during their 7-game losing streak and have held three teams under 25 points.

Only one NFL team has allowed the Dolphins to do this:

The @MiamiDolphins take the knee and get their first win of the season pic.twitter.com/FVVbCmxB13 — NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026

Why the Eagles are worse

The Jets can move the ball better on offense. They are 20th in total yards and their average time of possession is about two more minutes longer than Philly's. The Jets also have the best overall win by far among the two squads, a 17-12 defeat of the surprisingly decent Browns, who are 6-4. In terms of common opponents, the Jets and Eagles have both played the Bears and Titans. The Eagles lost to Chicago by 20, with QB Case Keenum starting for the Bears; the Jets only lost by 11, with QB Tyson Bagent starting for Chicago. And while the Eagles squeaked by the Titans in a 24-22 win in Week 2, the Jets had already crushed Tennessee in Nashville by 13.

Verdict: Despite the common opponent evidence favoring the Jets along with strength of schedule and strength of win, Glenn just can't be trusted, and the Jets probably only have two or three winnable games left (Chargers, Dolphins and Cardinals). If the Eagles get healthier at the skill positions, they could be the better team – not by much, but better.

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