Aronimink Golf Club prepares for 200,000 spectators to descend on course in May

In a little over a month, about 200,000 people will flock to Newtown Square as the storied Aronimink Golf Club hosts the PGA Championship for the first time since 1962.

The 300-acre property, renowned for its scenic hillside charm, was originally built to be the masterpiece of visionary Scottish golfer and course designer Donald Ross. When it opened along St. Davids Road in 1928, the rolling topography of Aronimink challenged even the most seasoned golfers. The course underwent many modifications over the years until Ross's original layout was restored about a decade ago.

"All 18 greens are original green sites," Jeff Kiddie, Aronimink's head golf professional, said Thursday during a preview of the grounds. "A golf course that's that old, that's very unusual. I think that's one of the most unique features."

The PGA Championship — one of the four men's major championships — will take place at Aronimink from Thursday, May 14, to Sunday May 17. Practice rounds will be held Monday to Wednesday.

'There's not a bad seat in the house'

Site planning began more than two years ago to get Aronimink ready for its biggest stage since the Women's PGA Championship in 2020, an event that didn't have any spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Two years earlier, the BMW Championship at Aronimink drew about 120,000 people.

Golf's popularity in the region has only grown since then. The PGA Tour's inaugural Truist Championship, held at the Philadelphia Cricket Club in Flourtown last May, drew an estimated 17,500 spectators each day.

"I think it shows how much the market loves the sport," Kiddie said.

Aronimink's heritage has been a draw for the return of prestigious golf competition. After Gary Player won the PGA Championship at Aronimink in 1962, decades passed before the Senior PGA Championship was held at the course in 2003. The AT&T National on the PGA Tour was later held at Aronimink in 2010 and 2011, and interest in the site grew when Hanse Golf Course Design restored Ross' original layout.



Provided Image/PGA of America Provided Image/PGA of America An aerial view of holes eight, nine, 10, 14, 16, 17 and 18 at Aronimink Golf Club.



Michael Tanenbaum/PhillyVoice Michael Tanenbaum/PhillyVoice A view of the ninth and 18th holes at Aronimink Golf Club with a public grandstand in the distance.



The PGA Championship will be the most significant men's golf event in the Philly area since Justin Rose won the U.S. Open at Merion Golf Club in 2013. At Aronimink, Scottie Scheffler will look to defend his PGA Championship after winning the Wanamaker Trophy last year at Quail Hollow in Charlotte.

Jackie Endsley, director of this year's PGA Championship, said the excitement around Philadelphia has been palpable in the months leading up to the event. Endsley and her team have lived on-site at Aronimink throughout the planning stages.

"We had unprecedented ticket sales from an interest perspective," she said. "We sold out relatively early on. ... We want people to leave feeling like this was a must-attend event."

Aronimink buzzed with activity Thursday as workers put final touches on the public grandstands scattered about the course. They'll be situated around holes 4, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 13, 17 and 18. The largest of them, at the final two holes, have up to 750 seats and will be open on a first-come, first-serve basis. There are also private hospitality venues and open spaces throughout the grounds where viewers can watch the action.

"You can pretty much see several holes from one area, so there's not a bad seat in the house out here," said Tyler Curtis, operations manager for the 2026 PGA Championship.

Michael Tanenbaum/PhillyVoice A look at one of the public grandstands under construction at Aronimink Golf Club ahead of the PGA Championship.

Golf's legacy grows in the Philly region

Construction on the temporary stands, TV towers and video boards began in November, Curtis said, and he expects the facilities will be finished just days before the event.

"The lovely snow we had for a couple weeks there gave us a little bit of a delay, but we've got all our infrastructure from a flooring and tent standpoint," Curtis said. "We're in a good spot now."

Kiddie said the snow may have actually protected the surface from the wind and other elements over the winter. Apart from narrowing about five or six fairways and adding some length to a handful of holes, the course has not been significantly altered for the PGA Championship. Kiddie declined to predict a winning score.

"That's largely dictated by the condition of the golf course — soft versus firm, things like that," he said.

Kiddie believes spectators who have attended other majors will be pleased with the layout.

"Some of the big championship golf courses that we go to for this event might be a bit more spread out," he said. "I think it will feel pretty intimate out there, where you'll hear roars and cheers nearby that you'll be able to feel even if you're not on that hole. We've got a lot of great vantage points."

Provided Image/PGA of America A view of Aronimink Gold Club's 10th hole, widely considered one of the most difficult on the course.

Provided Image/PGA of America A view of the signature 17th hole at Aronimink Golf Club.

PGA organizers project the event will generate about $125 million in economic impact in the Philadelphia region. Planners have worked closely with the community to select local vendors and map out logistics.

"Newtown Square has been an amazing partner in all of this," Tyler said. "It's just working with police and local governance to coordinate traffic flow. We have a good plan in place. This club is set in a neighborhood, so it's making sure the neighbors are happy with what's going on and keep them secure with pretty much the world coming in."

Michael Tanenbaum/PhillyVoice The clubhouse at Aronimink Golf Club, shown above, opened on Memorial Day in 1928.

Provided Image/PGA of America Gary Player is presented with the PGA Championship's Wanamaker Trophy at Aronimink Golf Club in 1962. Player shot a 2-under-par total of 278, beating runner-up Bob Goalby by one stroke.

Endsley said the Philly area is rich in golf tradition and continues to build its legacy, including the work underway to restore Cobbs Creek Golf Course in West Philly. The century-old public course, famed for its inclusive mission, is expected to have its main 18-hole championship course ready for golfers next spring.

The first Aronimink Golf Club formed on a course at 52nd Street and Chester Avenue in Southwest Philly around the turn of the 20th century by a group that spun off from the Belmont Cricket Club. The name Aronimink, intended to honor an indigenous Lenape chief, is translated with interpretations meaning "by the beaver dam" or "place of the water." The club later moved to a larger course at 54th Street and Whitby Avenue in Angora, not far from Cobbs Creek, and had a third location in Drexel Hill before Ross designed the course in Newtown Square.

Philadelphia's growing golf community could make Cobbs Creek another attractive course for the PGA.

"I'm not part of the site selection process, but what they're doing at Cobbs Creek is wonderful," Endsley said. "I think it's going to be a fantastic golf course, and perhaps they're able to host events in the future."

Provided Image/PGA of America An aerial view of the third hole at Aronimink Golf Club.

Tickets for the PGA Championship's practice rounds are still available, starting around $90, and fans who want to attend the championship rounds can find tickets on the secondary market. SeatGeek, the event's official partner, has tickets ranging from around $300 to more than $1,000 for all-inclusive areas of the course. Endsley recommends people who attend purchase parking in advance at the PGA Championship website. Two general parking lots off site, at the Delaware County Veterans Memorial and Delaware County Community College, will each have about a 12-minute shuttle ride to the course.

Kiddie said Aronimink is honored to be part of the region's major schedule of events this year, from the World Cup and MLB All-Star Game to the celebration of the nation's 250th birthday. Living in the area over the past couple of years, Endsley said Philly's passion promises to make the PGA Championship one of the most memorable in years.

"The Philadelphia sports scene is unmatched," Endsley said.