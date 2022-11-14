More Events:

November 14, 2022

Make your own ornaments at Art Star's holiday craft bazaar

Shoppers can purchase jewelry, pottery, clothing, stationary and other handmade goods at Rivers Casino this weekend

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Arts & Crafts
Art Star Holiday Bazaar Courtesy of/Ananda Connolly

Art Star boutique is hosting its holiday craft bazaar at Rivers Casino from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20. More than 60 vendors will be selling homemade goods.

Art Star boutique is again ringing in the holiday season with a craft bazaar featuring more than 60 artists selling handmade goods. 

Holiday shoppers can peruse jewelry, pottery, clothing, prints, stained glass, stationary, felt flower bouquets, dolls and bath and body products at the holiday craft bazaar, held Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20, at Rivers Casino in Fishtown.

MORE: 'In The Heights' star Mandy Gonzalez to sing holiday songs at 'Philly POPS Christmas' concerts

People also can make their own holiday crafts at the bazaar's "make and take" booths. They can create holiday cards for $5, laser-cut ornaments for $6 and macramé wreath ornaments for $12-$15. 

Craft vendors include Anastasia Fine Arts, Rider Ceramics and The 50/50 Company. Okie Dokie Donuts and Bourbon & Branch will have food for sale. 

Now in its 17th year, the holiday craft bazaar will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Entry is $3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The final hour is free. 

On each day, Art Star will give away 75 free totes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors also can enter a free raffle to win handmade goods. 

"We are especially excited for this year's show because there is so much new talent that will be joining us," said Megan Brewster, co-owner of Art Star. "Some highlights are bold and bright ceramics by Gwendolyn Ottinger Studio, who is joining us from Maryland; impeccably crafted quilted statement jackets and sweatshirts by m.a.b.e.l.; and powder-coated brass and silver statement jewelry by local artist, Katryia Stauffer. All in all, this will be our most diversified craft market to date." 

For those unable to make the bazaar, Art Star is open at The Bourse Food Hall from Friday to Monday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information about Art Star and its events, check out its Instagram

Art Star Holiday Craft Bazaar

Saturday Nov. 19 to Sunday, Nov. 20
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | $3 
Rivers Casino Philadelphia
1001 N. Delaware Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Holiday Arts & Crafts Philadelphia Rivers Casino Fishtown DIY Artists Ornaments Art Star Craft Bazaar

Videos

Featured

Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Nutcracker IA1

‘The Nutcracker’ enchants this December
Purchased - retired people entrepreneur working together

For retirees, some welcome social security and other benefits increases to help ease impacts of inflation

Just In

Must Read

Immigration

Philly plans to welcome migrants being bused from Texas, officials say
Asylum Seekers Philadelphia

Sponsored

For retirees, some welcome social security and other benefits increases to help ease impacts of inflation
Purchased - retired people entrepreneur working together

Health News

In a city that loves hoagies, how worried should Philadelphians be about the listeria outbreak tied to deli meats?
listeria deli meat cheese

Eagles

Mailbag: Which scheduled free agents should the Eagles prioritize signing to long-term deals?
Eagles_Cowboys_TJ_Edwards_Week8_Kate_Frese_11022062.jpg

TV

'The Watcher' will return for a second season, Netflix announces
The Watcher netflix season 2

Food & Drink

Craftsman Row Saloon's holiday pop-up returns with thousands of lights and over-the-top milkshakes
Craftsman Row Saloon Christmas pop up

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved