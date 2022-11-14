Make your own ornaments at Art Star's holiday craft bazaar

Art Star boutique is again ringing in the holiday season with a craft bazaar featuring more than 60 artists selling handmade goods.

Holiday shoppers can peruse jewelry, pottery, clothing, prints, stained glass, stationary, felt flower bouquets, dolls and bath and body products at the holiday craft bazaar, held Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20, at Rivers Casino in Fishtown.

People also can make their own holiday crafts at the bazaar's "make and take" booths. They can create holiday cards for $5, laser-cut ornaments for $6 and macramé wreath ornaments for $12-$15.

Craft vendors include Anastasia Fine Arts, Rider Ceramics and The 50/50 Company. Okie Dokie Donuts and Bourbon & Branch will have food for sale.

Now in its 17th year, the holiday craft bazaar will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Entry is $3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The final hour is free.

On each day, Art Star will give away 75 free totes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors also can enter a free raffle to win handmade goods.

"We are especially excited for this year's show because there is so much new talent that will be joining us," said Megan Brewster, co-owner of Art Star. "Some highlights are bold and bright ceramics by Gwendolyn Ottinger Studio, who is joining us from Maryland; impeccably crafted quilted statement jackets and sweatshirts by m.a.b.e.l.; and powder-coated brass and silver statement jewelry by local artist, Katryia Stauffer. All in all, this will be our most diversified craft market to date."

For those unable to make the bazaar, Art Star is open at The Bourse Food Hall from Friday to Monday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information about Art Star and its events, check out its Instagram.

Saturday Nov. 19 to Sunday, Nov. 20

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | $3

Rivers Casino Philadelphia

1001 N. Delaware Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125