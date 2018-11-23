More Culture:

November 23, 2018

Artie Lange leaves Pennsylvania rehab center to perform at comedy club

By PhillyVoice staff
Celebrities Artie Lange
11232018_artie_lange_USAT Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Artie Lange attends the Los Angeles premiere of HBO's "Crashing" in February 2017 in Hollywood.

Comedian Artie Lange left a Pennsylvania drug rehab center to perform at a central New Jersey comedy club on Thanksgiving eve.

The former Howard Stern sidekick, who has battled cocaine and opioids for many years, traveled the 90-plus miles – with permission – from the Retreat inpatient addiction center in Ephrata, Lancaster County, to the Stress Factory club in New Brunswick.

RELATED READ: Artie Lange on Howard Stern: 'We hate each other's guts'

He'll hit the road again Saturday for an 8 p.m. show at the Sarcasm Comedy Club at Crowne Plaza in Cherry Hill. (Tickets are $30.)

On Wednesday, Lange tweeted that he had been clean for 18 days.


After the Stress Factory show, he returned to the Ephrata facility to spend Thanksgiving.

In June, Lange was sentenced to four years of probation on a guilty plea to possession of heroin after he was stopped by police on the Garden State Parkway and found to have 81 decks of the drug in his car, NJ.com reported.

According to reports, the 51-year-old Lange twice violated the terms of his probation in October by testing positive for drugs. He could be sent to jail.


PhillyVoice staff

Read more Celebrities Artie Lange Lancaster Comedy Cherry Hill Addiction New Jersey

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Election 2018

Gritty got zero write-in votes in Delco and that doesn't bode well for the future
Carroll - Philadelphia Flyers Gritty

Eagles

The Eagles' trade for Golden Tate has aged horribly
112118GoldenTate

Holiday

A 27-foot, glowing present to light up Christmas Village at LOVE Park
Light up present at Christmas Village

Sixers

A definitive timeline of the Markelle Fultz saga in Philadelphia
112018_Markelle-Fultz_usat

Business

Pennsylvania Airbnb hosts will make $2.39 million this Thanksgiving
Stock_Carroll - Philadelphia Skyline at dusk

Holiday

Elton John stars in tearjerker Christmas ad from John Lewis
Elton John

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.