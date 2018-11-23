Artie Lange leaves Pennsylvania rehab center to perform at comedy club

November 23, 2018
Comedian Artie Lange left a Pennsylvania drug rehab center to perform at a central New Jersey comedy club on Thanksgiving eve.
The former Howard Stern sidekick, who has battled cocaine and opioids for many years, traveled the 90-plus miles – with permission – from the Retreat inpatient addiction center in Ephrata, Lancaster County, to the Stress Factory club in New Brunswick.
He'll hit the road again Saturday for an 8 p.m. show at the Sarcasm Comedy Club at Crowne Plaza in Cherry Hill. (Tickets are $30.)
On Wednesday, Lange tweeted that he had been clean for 18 days.
Guess who’s clean?!! Been clean 18 days! The rehab I’m at let me use my phone to check things. I still have more time here but I’m doing great. I’m humble. Not bragging. Just feel well. Tons of work ahead. Sunrise detox in Sterling, NJ helped save my life!!! They’re great!!— Artie Lange (@artiequitter) November 21, 2018
I’m allowed to work tonight. Then I’m going back to The Retreat. Be at The Stress Factory in New Brunswick NJ 730pm this evening. I have new stories from a crazy & misspent life. I will share them w u. The ppl I love. I’m 51. Gotta take it slow. Maybe the darkness is over!!— Artie Lange (@artiequitter) November 21, 2018
After the Stress Factory show, he returned to the Ephrata facility to spend Thanksgiving.
In June, Lange was sentenced to four years of probation on a guilty plea to possession of heroin after he was stopped by police on the Garden State Parkway and found to have 81 decks of the drug in his car, NJ.com reported.
According to reports, the 51-year-old Lange twice violated the terms of his probation in October by testing positive for drugs. He could be sent to jail.
Nov 24th I'll be in Cherry Hill, NJ with @TheRevBobLevy & @realstevetrev https://t.co/p7peOqlNYt pic.twitter.com/HyZM76gxGi— Artie Lange (@artiequitter) November 22, 2018