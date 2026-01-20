A$AP Rocky bringing ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ tour to Philly

A$AP Rocky will bring his “Don’t Be Dumb World Tour” to Philadelphia with a stop at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Thursday, June 4.

The Philadelphia date is part of a 42-city world tour and marks Rocky’s first tour in eight years in support of his new album, “Don’t Be Dumb,” which was released last week.

Rocky first broke through with the albums “Long.Live.A$AP” and “At.Long.Last.A$AP,” both of which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. He followed with 2018’s “Testing,” his last full-length release before “Don’t Be Dumb,” and has remained a prominent figure in hip-hop and fashion during the hiatus.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Monday, Jan. 27, at 9 a.m. through asaprocky.com. Presales and VIP packages will be offered ahead of the on-sale date.

Thursday, June 4

Xfinity Mobile Arena

3601 S Broad St.

Philadelphia, PA 19148

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.