More Events:

January 20, 2026

A$AP Rocky bringing ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ tour to Philly

The Philadelphia stop is part of a 42-date tour giving fans their first chance to hear A$AP Rocky’s new album live.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Entertainment Concerts
A$AP Rocky Photo Photo Credit/@pleckham

A$AP Rocky will perform at Xfinity Mobile Arena in June.

A$AP Rocky will bring his “Don’t Be Dumb World Tour” to Philadelphia with a stop at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Thursday, June 4.

The Philadelphia date is part of a 42-city world tour and marks Rocky’s first tour in eight years in support of his new album, “Don’t Be Dumb,” which was released last week.

Rocky first broke through with the albums “Long.Live.A$AP” and “At.Long.Last.A$AP,” both of which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. He followed with 2018’s “Testing,” his last full-length release before “Don’t Be Dumb,” and has remained a prominent figure in hip-hop and fashion during the hiatus.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Monday, Jan. 27, at 9 a.m. through asaprocky.com. Presales and VIP packages will be offered ahead of the on-sale date.

A$AP Rocky's "Don't Be Dumb World Tour"

Thursday, June 4
Xfinity Mobile Arena
3601 S Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19148

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Entertainment Concerts Philadelphia Xfinity Mobile Arena A$AP Rocky

Videos

Featured

Valentines Day Drink Pink Elephant

The Pink Elephant Valentine’s pop-up is back in Rittenhouse
Purchased - Doctor Holding Prostate Cancer Sign

One man’s insights on prostate cancer.

Just In

Must Read

Business

As Sheetz invades Wawa's turf, consumers may see lower gas prices

Wawa Sheetz

Festivals

Cantina la Martina hosts tamale festival

1 La Tamalada - Photo

Senior Health

New finger-prick blood test could help in diagnosing Alzheimer's disease

Alzheimers blood test

Music

Bruce Springsteen dedicates song to Renee Nicole Good at N.J. concert

Bruce Springsteen ICE

Festivals

Philly Bierfest returns Feb. 28 with German-style beer, food and live music

Bierfest Beer 2026

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Jared McCain's brutal return to G League; a trade target to replace him in guard mix

Jared-McCain-Sixers-12.28.25-NBA.jpg

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved