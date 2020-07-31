More News:

July 31, 2020

Red Cross aiding families displaced by massive Chester County apartment fire

By Virginia Streva
A fire erupted at Ashwood Apartments in North Coventry Township, Chester County on Thursday, leaving dozens of people displaced and sending seven people to local hospitals.

A massive fire destroyed an apartment building in North Coventry Township on Thursday, leaving dozens of people homeless and seven people injured, officials said.

The three-alarm fire ripped through Ashwood Apartments located on the 700 block of Worth Boulevard around 7:20 p.m., police said. Heavy smoke was seen billowing out of the structure when responders arrived at the scene. The building was evacuated. 

MORE: Philly officials to make decision on indoor dining by Aug. 21

Three firefighters and four residents were taken to local hospitals, police said. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known. 

About 100 residents reportedly were displaced. The American Red Cross is providing temporary hotel lodging to about 15 displaced families. 

The fire has since been cleared. Thirty fire departments and emergency responders from Chester, Berks, Montgomery and Delaware counties aided the North Coventry fire and police departments.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by Chester County fire marshals, Pennsylvania State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. 

Virginia Streva
