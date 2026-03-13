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March 13, 2026

The Franklin Institute will launch a trash can rocket for Astronomy Day

The April 25 event will feature solar viewing, planetarium shows and hands-on space demonstrations.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Science Museums
Franklin Institute Astronomy Day Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Visitors take part in space-themed programming during Astronomy Day at The Franklin Institute.

The Franklin Institute will celebrate International Astronomy Day with a lineup of space-themed activities on Saturday, April 25.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., visitors can explore astronomy exhibits and special programming spread across four floors of the science museum. The day includes access to the two-story Wondrous Space exhibit, presentations in the Fels Planetarium and opportunities to learn about space science from museum staff and guests.

Outside in Science Park, telescopes equipped with solar filters will allow visitors to safely observe the sun. Inside the museum, a demonstration will break down how astronauts’ space suits are designed to protect them in extreme conditions.

The event will wrap up with a science demonstration in which performers launch a 40-gallon trash can into the air using liquid nitrogen.

Chief Astronomer Derrick Pitts will also take part in the day’s programming.

Astronomy Day

Saturday, April 25 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
The Franklin Institute
222 N 20th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19103

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff. 


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