The Franklin Institute will launch a trash can rocket for Astronomy Day

The Franklin Institute will celebrate International Astronomy Day with a lineup of space-themed activities on Saturday, April 25.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., visitors can explore astronomy exhibits and special programming spread across four floors of the science museum. The day includes access to the two-story Wondrous Space exhibit, presentations in the Fels Planetarium and opportunities to learn about space science from museum staff and guests.

Outside in Science Park, telescopes equipped with solar filters will allow visitors to safely observe the sun. Inside the museum, a demonstration will break down how astronauts’ space suits are designed to protect them in extreme conditions.

The event will wrap up with a science demonstration in which performers launch a 40-gallon trash can into the air using liquid nitrogen.

Chief Astronomer Derrick Pitts will also take part in the day’s programming.

Saturday, April 25 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The Franklin Institute

222 N 20th Street

Philadelphia, PA 19103

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