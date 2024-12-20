Atlantic City Airshow canceled for 2025, skipping second year in a row

For the second straight summer, the Atlantic City Airshow's spectacular display of fighter jets won't fly over the beachfront after officials canceled the 2025 event for a "strategic pause."

Organizers said they are evaluating the show's "overall operations," particularly its costs, logistics and creative vision. They express "sincere hope" that it will return in 2026.

"Our goal is to ensure the long-term viability of the Airshow — it is New Jersey’s largest free event, a 20-year tradition, that has brought joy to hundreds of thousands of visitors and residents alike," the Greater Atlantic City Chamber said in a statement.

This year's show was scheduled for Aug. 13-14 but was abruptly canceled in July due to funding issues and a major act withdrawing from the event. The last time it had been canceled prior to this year was in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Atlantic City Airshow, dubbed the "Thunder Over the Boardwalk," has showcased military aircraft through flybys and performances since 2003. Recurring routines include performances from the U.S. Army Golden Knights, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and numerous civilian acts.

The 2023 show attracted at least 485,000 spectators to the boardwalk and beach. In 2022, the show had a record-high attendance of more than 550,000. According to the Greater Atlantic City Chamber, the airshow generates over $70 million annually in economic activity.

"We recognize the Airshow’s significant role in our community and to the tourism economy, and we are steadfast in our dedication to preserving its legacy, while adapting to current economic realities," the chamber said.