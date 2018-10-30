The Tropicana's freshly renovated Sea Spa opens Thursday in Atlantic City

Just as memories of this past summer begin to fade and we inch our way toward winter’s brisk grasp, we’re reminded of the good times and beach days. The Atlantic City stalwart, the Tropicana, has announced the reopening of it’s Sea Spa in the Chelsea Tower slated for Thursday, Nov. 1.

The opening of the Sea Spa is just another phase of the revitalization of the Chelsea Tower; pools, bars and restaurants, which opened in May, can accompany your spa services.

Now, you may be thinking: There’s no way I’m heading to the beach right now, let alone in two months! But stay with me here, the beach is still a lovely place to visit even under frigid temperatures — the ocean is just as beautiful and you can skip the whole getting sand in all of your crevices. Some might even consider that a selling point!

The 10,000 square-foot integrated spa overlooking the Atlantic City tides, combines traditional services with a holistic approach to wellness. The newly renovated spa boasts eight private treatment rooms and a couple’s room, a co-ed solarium featuring a Jacuzzi, steam room, sauna as well as a heated outdoor pool.



The Sea Spa’s customizable menu offers a variety of choices with packages tailored specifically to men, women, couples, wedding and bachelor and bachelorette parties, including services such as: massages, scrubs, wraps and more — all inspired by the nearby ocean. Check out the full list of services and pricing here.

The spa is open Wednesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information and to book an appointment, click here or call (609) 340-4363. The Tropicana is located at 2831 Boardwalk.

Here's to Atlantic City having more fun and healthy things to do, aside from gambling and drinking!