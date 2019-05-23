Popular Avalon bar, known as Jack's Place and other names, demolished after 96 years

A beloved bar in Avalon bar – known in its final years as Jack's Place but was also once called The Black Eagle, Gallagher's Pub, and Meaney's – was demolished Wednesday morning, 96 years after it opened.

The bar closed in 2017, but the structure still stood at the corner of 36th Street and Ocean Drive on the eastern side of the island, facing the body of water know as Gravens Thorofare.

The Sixers held their annual Beach Bash at Jack's Place through the 17th Annual Bash in 2017. Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid were in attendance.

Seven Mile Times, a local shore paper covering Avalon, Stone Harbor, Sea Isle City, and Strathmere was on the scene Wednesday as the building came down:

As you might imagine for a building that saw nearly a century of beachgoers and locals pass through its doors, there was an outpouring of love for the bar online.

One Facebook commenter noted a bartending job at Jack's Place allowed them to pay for college in the 1980s. Another noted they met their husband at Jack's place in 1976. Another said their family lived across the street from Jack's Place for 51 years and called the demolition a "melancholy moment."

Avalon's business administrator told NJ.com the town's Planning and Zoning board has yet to receive any applications or permit submissions for the property.

