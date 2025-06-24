New podcast focuses on Philly businesses that balance profits with greater societal impacts

The new podcast "Get Down to Business" focuses on B Corp companies, and to host Lauren Everett, Philadelphia naturally seemed like the city to serve as the focal point of its first season.

"We knew that there was a very well-established and diverse group of local B Corps in Philly, and what we were looking for with this first season was this diversity and thought and ownership in relationship to the standards, and just the certification process in and of itself," Everett said. "Philly was really a no-brainer for us."

The nonprofit B Lab U.S. and Canada, which was founded in Berwyn, grants B Corp status to companies that meet certain social and environmental standards in their daily operations. The organization's new podcast, which debuts July 8, plans to highlight a different city with each season, interviewing its business owners and experts.

The first season features episodes centered on four Philly companies: Triple Bottom Brewing, renewable energy company Solar States, design firm Re:Vision Architecture and sustainable clothing brand NOOR by Grant Blvd.

Episodes run 40-60 minutes, and each explores a different aspect of the B. Corp. certification journey.

Everett said the fifth episode, featuring Kimberly McGlonn of NOOR by Grant Blvd., is among her favorites. It dives into the difference between being a B Corp as a small business versus as a large corporation, and how to "bring receipts" — showing proof of a business's ability to make an impact.

"What I love about that episode is that (McClonn) brings in a very historical perspective of what it means to be a business owner as an African American and as a woman, and those intersections as it relates to entrepreneurship," Everett said. "But also being a small business, and the price that small business owners pay in order to come with receipts."

Philadelphia's community of B Corps is special, Everett said, partially because it's a larger one and it has been around for a while. Also, many of the business owners in the community are collaborative and frequently help others grow with them — a benefit highlighted by the podcast, Everett said.

"They don't really think twice about sharing resources and knowledge and their wisdom as it pertains to not just being business owners and entrepreneurs, but also B Corps, with each other," Everett said. "They exemplify what it means to be a B Corp and also just what it means to be a community."

"Get Down to Business" will be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart Radio, YouTube, Amazon Music and Pandora. View the trailer below: