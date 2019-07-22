More Events:

July 22, 2019

Babies on Parade

Ocean City's Baby Parade now open for registration

By PhillyVoice staff
Family-Friendly Parade
Ocean City Baby Parade Source/City of Ocean City

For more than a century, Ocean City has been hosting a baby parade.

Ocean City will be holding its annual baby parade for the 110th time on Thursday, August 8, 2019.

The parade features kids 10 and under cruising the Jersey shore city's boardwalk in themed strollers, wagons and floats. Dance groups, bands, cheer squads and other performers are invited to participate with the parade starting at Sixth Street and finishing at the Music Pier (at Moorlyn Terrace) for the kids and 14th Street for all other entries.

Online registration is now open for kids entries. Parents can also sign up at the Welcome Center on the ground floor of City Hall at Ninth Street and Asbury Avenue. Entry fee is $5 per child, and the registration deadline is 5 p.m. Tuesday, August 6.

Others interested in being a part of the parade can also apply online.  

Ocean City Baby Parade

Thursday, August 8
10:30 A.M. | Free to watch, $5 to register your child
Ocean City, New Jersey
Boardwalk at Sixth Street

PhillyVoice staff

Family-Friendly Parade Ocean City Children

