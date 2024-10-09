Baby boomers are living longer than previous generations, but they have more health problems

Baby boomers are in worse health than previous generations at the same age point, a new study shows – and that may come at a higher cost for the United States.

Researchers looked at data from 114,500 people from the U.S. and 12 European countries and found that baby boomers were part of a "generational health drift." The study included people born between 1896 and 1959, a span that includes the Greatest Generation, the Silent Generation and baby boomers, who were born after 1945.

Baby boomers were more likely to have diabetes and high cholesterol than their predecessors, the study found. Cancer, lung disease and heart problems also were more prevalent, though rates were highest in the England and continental Europe. Obesity was more likely, too, except in southern Europe. And grip strength, which measures muscle strength and disability risk decreased in the U.S. and England.



Yet, the life expectancy of baby boomers is much higher than previous generations. In 1945, life expectancy for men was 62.9 years; for women it was 68.4 years. Today, life expectancy is 74.8 years for men and 80.2 years for women.

As baby boomers age, U.S. health care costs are expected to rise significantly, partly due to the sheer number of people who are hitting retirement age. By 2030, about 69.7 million people will be eligible for Medicare – nearly double the 35.1 million who were eligible in 2000. Medicare's annual acute care cost is expected to hit $259.8 billion by the end of the decade.

Total spending for Medicare Part A, which pays inpatient care in hospitals and critical care facilities, is projected to exceed revenues by in 2030, forcing the program to dip into its trust fund. That fund would be depleted by 2036.

Personal health care costs are rising, too. Fidelity Investments' 2024 assessment found that 65-year-olds retiring this year will spend an average of $165,000 on health care expenses in retirement. That's up 5% from 2023 and more than double the expected cost in 2002.

Researcher Laura Gimeno, of University College London, stressed the important of preventative measures, like diet and exercise, to help younger generations avoid developing chronic health conditions at even higher rates than baby boomers.

"Generation X were more likely to be obese, have diabetes, and be in poor mental health than baby boomers in their 40s," Gimeno, a lead author of the study, told CNN. "The fact that we aren’t seeing an improvement here is concerning."