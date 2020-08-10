More Culture:

August 10, 2020

New baby giraffe Sierra joins to Six Flags Great Adventure's drive-thru safari

Sierra was born on June 2

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Animals Six Flags
Giraffe Six Flags Courtesy of/Six Flags Great Adventure

Sierra, a female Somali giraffe, was born on June 2 at Six Flags Great Adventure and Safari. She was recently added to the Wilde Plains section of the Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure. She is being raised by her mother Muraya.

Sierra, a female Somali giraffe born on June 2, is the newest addition to Six Flag Great Adventure's tower of giraffes.

The calf debuted in the Wilde Plains section of the Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure and is being raised by her mother Muraya, officials at the the Jackson, New Jersey, amusement park said Monday.

MORE: King of Prussia Mall owner in talks with Amazon about fulfillment centers to replace troubled department stores

Sierra weighs more than 200 pounds and will likely grow to be 1,500 pounds, veterinarian Dr. Ken Keiffer said. She is the fourth calf born at Great Adventure in the past year – in 2019, Phyllis, Embu, and Soda were born in July, October, and November respectively.

Giraffe Six Flags birthCourtesy of/Six Flags Great Adventure

Baby giraffes are able to stand and walk within an hour of being born. The animals also sleep and give birth while standing.

Somali giraffes, also known as reticulated giraffes, are native to northeastern Kenya, southern Ethiopia, and Somalia. They have a distinctive coat patterns that feature red-brown patches outlined with thin white lines. "Their spots are unique like a fingerprint, which is how we can tell them apart," Keiffer said.

Sierra Six Flags giraffeCourtesy of/Six Flags Great Adventure

The world's giraffe population has decreased by nearly 40% during the last 30 years due to habitat loss, illegal hunting, and other forms of human-wildlife conflict, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, and species are considered to be "vulnerable to extinction" with less than 100,000 animals in the wild. There currently are 12 giraffes living in the Wild Safari's habitat.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Animals Six Flags New Jersey Amusement Parks Births Giraffe

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles 53-man roster projection, at the start of 2020 training camp
Roseman-Pederson_011120_usat

Fires

Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf seeks loans for victims of Philly fires set during social unrest
wolf fires loans arson

Depression

Twitter posts show that people are profoundly sad – and are visiting parks to cheer up
COVID-19 Parks Benefits

Flyers

What they're saying: Depth, goaltending should cause rest of NHL to fear 'powerhouse' Flyers
Carter-Hart_080920_usat

Performances

The Kimmel Center to hold virtual relief concert with Christopher Jackson from ‘Hamilton’
The Kimmel center

Food & Drink

Center City Restaurant Week returns this fall with 13 days of dining deals
Center City Restaurant Week 2020

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering brand new wood-like floors, updated kitchen, great closet space and high ceilings. 396 sf | $1,395/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved