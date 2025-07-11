Adorable baby parades return to the Jersey Shore this summer

Baby parades — a chance for tiny tots, toddlers and youngsters to strut their stuff along boardwalks and beachfronts — are heading back to the Jersey Shore this summer.

The century-old tradition returns to Cape May on July 25, Ocean City on Aug. 14 and Wildwood on July 30 this summer with chubby cheeks, bows and animal costumes galore. Participants who walk and ride the routes can compete for awards given for the cutest kiddos, best dressed and top floats. Here's the full breakdown:

The 92nd annual event kicks off at Congress Street and Beach Avenue at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 25, with the rain date set for July 26. The procession will then move down the avenue and conclude at the Cape May Convention Hall at 714 Beach Ave.

Those looking to compete must register at 10 a.m. at the parade's start for a chance to win a trophy for best beach baby, decorated baby carriage, walking in a fancy dress, walking in a superhero outfit and decorated on wheels, as well as best overall entry. An awards ceremony to announce the winners will take place at the end of the route immediately following the parade.

Pre-registration is open now until July 24 at 4:30 p.m. by calling 609-884-9565, emailing krattigan@capemaycity.com or stopping in person at Convention Hall. Registration is free for participants 12 and under.

The Wildwood Civic Club's 115th event steps off at 6 p.m. at the Wildwoods Convention Center at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 30. It then proceeds 10 blocks on the boardwalk before turning left on Cedar Avenue.

Trophies and cash prize are available to the top three competitors in the cutest baby boy, cutest baby girl, individual best dressed, best themed group, small float and large float categories. The parade is free to enter and limited to kids 12 and under, and motorized or battery-operated vehicles are not permitted.

Participants can register online or call 609-729-9000. Pre-registration check-in starts at 4:30 p.m. and judging will take place from 5-5:45 p.m.

The 115th Ocean City event starts at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 14, moving from 6th Street along the boardwalk to 12th Street. Check-in starts at 9:15 a.m. All participants must be "characteristically named" with a theme or title, such as Miss Rosebud for a floral costume, and accompanying adults are allowed to dress up as well.

Participants register in the fancy, comedic or small children's float divisions, and can compete for awards in categories including outstanding twins or triplets, baby coming the greatest distance in North America, best musical act and best float. Awards will be announced at 11:45 a.m. at the intersection of 12th Street and the boardwalk and over the boardwalk's speaker system.

Registration costs $5 per child, with a limit of six kids per entry.