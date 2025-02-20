More Culture:

February 20, 2025

A blue penguin was born on Super Bowl Sunday. Adventure Aquarium named him Saquon

The chick, who shares a birthday with the Eagles' running back, isn't on display yet but will be when he reaches 2 months old.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Nature Penguins
Saquon penguin adventure aquarium 1 Provided image/Adventure Aquarium

Saquon, Adventure Aquarium's baby blue penguin, was born on Feb. 9 — the day the Eagles won the Super Bowl. He also shares a birthday with running back Saquon Barkley.

Eagles fans filled the streets to celebrate the team's Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 9, and now Birds lovers (and lovers of birds) have another reason to mark that day.

Adventure Aquarium announced Thursday that it had named a blue penguin that was born on Super Bowl Sunday after Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, with whom he shares a birthday. (Sadly, there were no other animals delivered that day at the aquarium to name after Eagles safety Cooper DeJean, who was also born on Feb. 9). 

MORE: Amanda Seyfried is a Philly police officer who patrols Kensington searching for her sister in 'Long Bright River' trailer

Saquon hatched to parents Sheila and Spud, the couple's fifth chick at the Camden attraction. The 11-day-old floof isn't on display just yet — he must first learn to eat, fish and swim behind the scenes. At 2 months old, when he's reached adult size, he'll be able to join the colony at the Penguin Park and be seen by visitors. 

"The timing of Saquon’s hatch on Super Bowl Sunday, coupled with the Eagles' big win, made naming this little penguin after Saquon Barkley a no-brainer," Marc Kind, director of aquarium operations, said in a statement. 

Saquon penguin adventure aquarium 2.jpgProvided image/Adventure Aquarium

Baby Saquon getting weighed.


Saquon penguin adventure aquarium 4.jpgProvided image/Adventure Aquarium

Saquon squished between parents Sheila (right) and Spud.


saquon penguin adventure aqarium 3.jpgProvided image/Adventure Aquarium

At 11 days old, the chick fits in his caretaker's hand.


Blue penguins are native to Australia and New Zealand. They're named after their slate blue feathers and are the smallest species of penguin. 

Last winter, the Adventure Aquarium welcomed three blue penguin chicks: Kiwi, who was also born to Sheila and Spud, Bananas Foster and Lovie

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Nature Penguins Camden Adventure Aquarium Birds New Jersey Animals Babies Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - Sentral - Bellevue

Philly's most iconic address: now yours
Limited - Tourism Ireland - Festival Dublin

Experience the spirit of St. Patrick: Ireland’s legendary celebration awaits

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Onlookers share SS United States stories as it leaves South Philly

SS United States Departure 1

Sponsored

38th Annual Philadelphia All Star Labor Classic Is Sunday, April 13th

Limited - IBEW - All Star Classic 2024 Photo

Books

Have a March 2 birthday? Register for a free 'Cat in the Hat' book

cat in the hat dr. seuss

Adult Health

In Kensington, integrated medical care can have a 'huge' impact on HIV transmission

Kensington HIV Clinic

Family-Friendly

Mermaids return to Adventure Aquarium to swim with sharks

mermaids adventure aquarium

Phillies

5 Phillies under the most pressure in spring training

Phillies-Alec-Bohm-spring-training_021925

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved