Amanda Seyfried is a Philly police officer who patrols Kensington searching for her sister in 'Long Bright River' trailer

A Philadelphia police officer becomes tangled in an investigation that hits a bit too close to home in the new trailer for Peacock's "Long Bright River."

The series follows Mickey, played by Allentown native Amanda Seyfried, as a mother and cop who patrols Kensington. While police look into a series of murders in the neighborhood, Mickey becomes increasingly worried about her missing sister, Kacey (Ashleigh Cummings), who is battling drug addiction. The official trailer for "Long Bright River," based on a novel of the same name by Temple University professor Liz Moore, dropped Thursday and all eight episodes will premiere March 13 on Peacock.

"I grew up here, went to elementary school down the street, and so did a lot of the girls working the avenue today," Mickey says in the trailer, referring to Kensington.

"It's our job to protect them," she later adds.

As Kacey's absence stretches and more bodies are found, Mickey becomes obsessively invested in pursuing the murder case and finding her sister, despite warnings and objections from her fellow cops.

"I'll let it go when I find her," she says.

To prepare to play a Philly police officer, Seyfried engaged in an extensive research process facilitated by Moore, which included listening to Philly rappers, visiting with Kensington nonprofit organizations and even accompanying Philadelphia police on a ride-along. "Long Bright River" filmed in New York City last spring, but nonprofessional performers from the Philly area were reportedly brought in to take on minor and pivotal roles.

"Long Bright River" was directed by Nikki Toscano and the cast also includes Nicholas Pinnock, Callum Vinson and John Doman. Moore is a writer and executive producer.

Check out the full trailer below: