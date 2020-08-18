More Culture:

August 18, 2020

'Bad Hair' is new horror-satire by 'Dear White People' creator coming to Hulu

Laverne Cox, Lena Waithe, Kelly Rowland co-star alongside newcomer Elle Lorraine

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Movies Hulu
limited - bad hair movie hulu Tobin Yellan/Hulu

Hulu recently shared the first trailer for 'Bad Hair,' a horror-satire set in 1989. The movie follows an ambitious young woman who gets a weave in order to succeed at work. However, her flourishing career comes at a great cost when she realizes that her new hair may have a mind of its own.

The first trailer has been released for Hulu's "Bad Hair," a new movie from Justin Simien, creator of Netflix's hit show "Dear White People."

Laverne Cox, Lena Waithe, Kelly Rowland, Usher and more star in Simien's period piece, which aims to speak to the modern day Black female experience. The film is set in late 1980s Los Angeles.

  • Hulu Shows - Free Trial

  • From current episodes and original series, to kids shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone.
  • Start your free trial

"Bad Hair" mixes horror and satire as the story of an unfortunate salon experience turned nightmare unfolds. The violence of the film begins only after lead Anna Bludso (newcomer Elle Lorraine) is asked to change her hairstyle for her image-obsessed job.

The trailer shows Anna's boss Zora (Vanessa Williams) after she replaces dreadlocked Brook-Lyne (Lena Waithe) at the helm of a TV show called "Culture." Zora quickly convinces Anna to get rid of her natural hair.

Only recently, laws began being passed in the U.S. to ban discrimination because of a person's natural hair.

After Anna gets a weave, a series of terrifying hauntings seemingly controlled by Anna's new hair start happening. You can watch the first teaser for "Bad Hair" below.

"Bad Hair" premiered at Sundance earlier this year where it was quickly acquired for $8 million. Simien's "Dear White People" also began as a film that premiered at Sundance in 2014 and was developed into a television series.

Simien's 2020 project is already being compared to the films "Get Out" (2017) and "Us" (2019), both horror movies directed by comedian Jordan Peel that comment on racism and the Black experience.

The film arrives on Hulu on Oct. 23. A theatrical release has not yet been announced.

RELATED: 'The Binge' with Vince Vaughn, Skyler Gisondo releases trailer

This content and the links provided are sponsored by Hulu, independently created by PhillyVoice.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Movies Hulu Philadelphia Horror Comedy Trailer

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles training camp notes, Day 1: Miles Sanders, the next Brian Westbrook?
081720MilesSanders

TV

John Oliver slams Philly attorney over racial bias in infamous jury selection training video
John Oliver McMahon Philly

Prevention

Pennsylvania plans to launch Irish-made COVID-19 contact tracing app next month
Pennsylvania App COVID

Flyers

What they're saying: Flyers beating Canadiens at their own game, and frustrating Montreal in the process
Hart-Voracek_081720_usat

Food & Drink

Kevin Smith to open real-life Mooby's restaurant pop-up in New Jersey next month
Kevin Smith Mooby's

Museums

'When Women Lost the Vote' opening at the Museum of the American Revolution
Museum of the American Revolution

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street - 8.13.20

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering spacious living area, fully-equipped kitchen and bathroom with single vanity and tub shower. 394 sf | $1,550/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved