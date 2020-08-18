'Bad Hair' is new horror-satire by 'Dear White People' creator coming to Hulu

The first trailer has been released for Hulu's "Bad Hair," a new movie from Justin Simien, creator of Netflix's hit show "Dear White People."

Laverne Cox, Lena Waithe, Kelly Rowland, Usher and more star in Simien's period piece, which aims to speak to the modern day Black female experience. The film is set in late 1980s Los Angeles.





"Bad Hair" mixes horror and satire as the story of an unfortunate salon experience turned nightmare unfolds. The violence of the film begins only after lead Anna Bludso (newcomer Elle Lorraine) is asked to change her hairstyle for her image-obsessed job.

The trailer shows Anna's boss Zora (Vanessa Williams) after she replaces dreadlocked Brook-Lyne (Lena Waithe) at the helm of a TV show called "Culture." Zora quickly convinces Anna to get rid of her natural hair.

Only recently, laws began being passed in the U.S. to ban discrimination because of a person's natural hair.

After Anna gets a weave, a series of terrifying hauntings seemingly controlled by Anna's new hair start happening. You can watch the first teaser for "Bad Hair" below.

"Bad Hair" premiered at Sundance earlier this year where it was quickly acquired for $8 million. Simien's "Dear White People" also began as a film that premiered at Sundance in 2014 and was developed into a television series.

Simien's 2020 project is already being compared to the films "Get Out" (2017) and "Us" (2019), both horror movies directed by comedian Jordan Peel that comment on racism and the Black experience.

The film arrives on Hulu on Oct. 23. A theatrical release has not yet been announced.

