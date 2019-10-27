Suspected heroin found in child's Halloween candy in Cape May County

October 27, 2019
A substance believed to be heroin was found in a child's batch of Halloween candy after attending a family event in Cape May County, officials said.
The child received the mysterious bag after attending a "Trunk or Treat" event at the Shore Family Success Center in Rio Grande, Middle Township police said on Saturday. The child's mother was checking the candy when the bag was found and notified police. The contents of the bag are believed to be heroin, officials said.
The child's mother said that the bag was a plastic "baggie" with a small piece of paper inside of it, according to 6ABC. She said she looked at the bag twice before realizing it wasn't candy.
The "Trunk or Treat" event held by the local community center is a family-friendly event where children in costumes trick or treat in a parking lot with decorated cars. This is the only reported incident, police said.
The incident is still under investigation. Police are advising that all parents and guardians should "check their children's candy bags thoroughly and contact the police if they discover anything suspicious or out of the ordinary."
