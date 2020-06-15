There's a worldwide virtual bake sale happening in support of Black Lives Matter

There's a worldwide virtual bake sale happening this week to raise money for various organizations fighting against the unjust treatment of black people in the United States.

Bakers Against Racism was started by three chefs, including James Beard-nominated pastry chef Paola Velez. Participants are asked to make at least 150 items for the bake sale and donate a majority of the proceeds from their sales to a charity or organization that supports Black Lives Matter causes.

According to an Instagram post by Bakers Against Racism last week, the call to action has reached 2,400 participants from 42 states (more than 170 cities in the U.S.) and 15 countries.

Philly is one of the many places getting involved, with spots like Lost Bread Co., Vetri Cucina and Fiore Fine Foods participating, as well as individual bakers, such as Camille Cogswell.

The Instagram account @whenwherewhatphilly shared a list of local bakers who are selling goods for Bakers Against Racism. Another way to look for participants is to search #BakersAgainstRacism on Instagram.

All bake sale participants are including links to order on either their personal websites or on social media starting Monday. Depending on the business, some items are available for delivery while others must be picked up on Saturday.

The collective number of donations for each organization will be shared publicly next week, according to an article from Food Network.

