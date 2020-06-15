More Events:

June 15, 2020

There's a worldwide virtual bake sale happening in support of Black Lives Matter

Bakers Against Racism is raising money for social justice causes

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fundraising Food & Drink
Virtual bake sale Photo by Mike Meeks/on Unsplash

Bakers from all over – including Philadelphia – are joining in a virtual bake sale where the majority of proceeds will be donated to organizations that support Black Lives Matter causes.

There's a worldwide virtual bake sale happening this week to raise money for various organizations fighting against the unjust treatment of black people in the United States.

Bakers Against Racism was started by three chefs, including James Beard-nominated pastry chef Paola Velez. Participants are asked to make at least 150 items for the bake sale and donate a majority of the proceeds from their sales to a charity or organization that supports Black Lives Matter causes.

RELATED: Map highlights black-owned restaurants in Philly | Support black-owned businesses in Philly and buy from these bookstores

According to an Instagram post by Bakers Against Racism last week, the call to action has reached 2,400 participants from 42 states (more than 170 cities in the U.S.) and 15 countries.

Philly is one of the many places getting involved, with spots like Lost Bread Co., Vetri Cucina and Fiore Fine Foods participating, as well as individual bakers, such as Camille Cogswell.

The Instagram account @whenwherewhatphilly shared a list of local bakers who are selling goods for Bakers Against Racism. Another way to look for participants is to search #BakersAgainstRacism on Instagram.

All bake sale participants are including links to order on either their personal websites or on social media starting Monday. Depending on the business, some items are available for delivery while others must be picked up on Saturday.

The collective number of donations for each organization will be shared publicly next week, according to an article from Food Network.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fundraising Food & Drink Philadelphia Bakeries Baked Goods Pastries Desserts Chefs Black Lives Matter

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles RG Brandon Brooks has a torn Achilles, season over
112519BrandonBrooks

Protests

Mayor Kenney condemns group of people 'protecting' Christopher Columbus statue in South Philly
Christopher Columbus statue South Philly

Adult Health

Is it safe to stay in a hotel, cabin or rental home yet?
Hotel Safety COVID-19

Phillies

What they're saying: Joe Girardi in trouble? How much work will Phillies' new prospects need?
Joe-Girardi_061520_usat

Music

Musician Shamir records video for 'On My Own' from Philly home during pandemic
shamir on my own

Food & Drink

Independence Beer Garden is open with new social distancing regulations
Independence Beer Garden

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved