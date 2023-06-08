More Events:

June 08, 2023

The Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll offers popsicles, books and samosas for $1

Dozens of local goodies will be priced at a buck (or $3-5) at the June 15 event in West Philly

Kristin Hunt
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
baltimore avenue dollar stroll Provided image/Ben Tran

Shoppers browse books at a previous Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll, where items are offered at just $1, $3 or $5.

Shoppers can score everything from a slice of cake to a 90-minute martial arts class with just a few dollar bills in West Philadelphia on Thursday, June 15.

At the Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll, local businesses will offer deals on select items for as little as $5, $3 or even a single buck. The sale takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. at participating shops along Baltimore Avenue, between 40th and 51st streets.

MORE: Your 2023 guide to all the free outdoor movies in Philly this summer

About four dozen businesses are participating, including restaurants, bookshops, pet groomers, hair salons and ceramic studios. Restless kids can wander over to the children's activity zone in the HMS School parking lot, or a Double Dutch meetup at the triangle at 50th Street and Baltimore Avenue.

A few of the deals available include:

• Books Through Bars: $1 books
• Hayashi Sushi: $3 Thai iced tea or octopus ball, $5 California roll
• Dahlak: $5 misir (lentil) injera rolls, timatim (tomato) salad or Dahlak cheesesteak
• Carbon Copy: $3 soft serve ice cream cup
• Yongmudo United: $1 class pass for a 90-minute class
• Mariposa Food Coop: $1 chocolate banana popsicles, tote bags, Route 11 chips; $3 Me & the Bees lemonade
• PHilthy Paws: $1 dog bag dispenser, $3 off cat/puppy nail clip, $5 off dog nail trim
• Booker's Restaurant & Bar: $5 honey soy fried chicken skewers
• Plant and People: $1 plant tags or terrarium accessories, $3 mini succulents, $5 small planters or air plants
• Mood Cafe: $1 veggie samosas and pakoras, $3 mango lassi, $5 chaat papri
• Curio Theatre Company: $1 preview tickets

There is no rain date for the shopping bonanza, but there will be a second sale on Thursday, Sept. 7.

Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll

Thursday, June 15
5 to 8 p.m. | Free to attend
Baltimore Avenue between 40th and 51st streets

