If the Flyers want to land Barry Trotz, this might have to become a collective effort.

A Winnipeg brewery is offering Trotz free beer for life if he returns to his home province of Manitoba to coach the Jets.

Conshohocken, 2SP, Yards, where you guys at?

The Flyers' coaching search appeared to have made progress over the weekend and might be in its last stage. Trotz and John Tortorella, at least, are two of the finalists, according to the Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli.

Trotz has been the biggest name on the coaching market ever since being let go by the New York Islanders and definitely isn't short on options — along with the Flyers and Jets, Vegas and Detroit were also rumored to have interest, and all four clubs are desperate to be back in the playoff picture.

Family considerations and an eventual transition into the front office are believed to be major factors in the 59-year-old's decision on where to go next.

But if beer's a factor too, Philly definitely isn't short on firepower there.

The brewery in Winnipeg, Little Brown Jug Brewing Company, and a local podcast are also promising a signature brew in Trotz's name if he chooses Winnipeg, and yeah, Philly can more than match that. Probably throw in plenty of cheesesteaks and crab fries as well.

Remember, Yards was pretty quick to get Kevin Hayes his own IPA after he came to town.

Start thinking up names for the Philly Trotz brew just in case.

