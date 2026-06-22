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June 22, 2026

Beachstock will turn Margate's shoreline into an all-day summer party

The free June 27 festival will feature the Phillie Phanatic, a beachfront Tiki Bar, live music and a beach bonfire.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Beach
BeachStock Bonfire Photo Credit/Tom Briglia

Thousands of visitors are expected to attend Beachstock, a free beach festival featuring live entertainment, surf activities and a bonfire in Margate.

Beachstock will return to Margate on Saturday, June 27, with a full day of live music, beach activities and family-friendly entertainment along the shore.

The free festival runs from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the beach between Huntington and Granville avenues. Organizers say more than 8,000 people attend the annual event, which features food vendors, craft vendors, beach sports, live entertainment and activities throughout the day.

New this year, the Jetty x Ben Gravy Pineapple Classic will bring a surf competition to Margate's shoreline. Professional surfer Ben Gravy is scheduled to appear, and Stacey's Surf Camp will offer free surf lessons for attendees looking to catch their first wave.

The Phillie Phanatic also will make a special appearance, and visitors can take photos with two Lombardi Trophies from the Eagles' Super Bowl victories. Other activities include sand sculpting lessons, kite demonstrations, a wiffle ball home run derby, volleyball and cornhole tournaments, face painting and hair braiding.

Beachstock Live MusicPhoto Credit/Tom Briglia

Live music and performances will take place throughout the day, with appearances by local bands, circus performer Chanel from "The Hook," Miss New Jersey and the South Pacific Island Dancers.

Beachstock After Dark will feature a beach bonfire, Polynesian fire dancing, a screening of "The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants" and a performance by South Jersey band iCandee. The beachfront Tiki Bar will remain open through the evening festivities.

A complimentary jitney shuttle will operate from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. along Atlantic Avenue. A rain date is scheduled for Sunday, June 28.

Beachstock

Saturday, July 11
On the beach
Between Granville & Huntington avenues
Margate, NJ 08402
Free admission

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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