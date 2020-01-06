Popular breweries participating in beer festival at Ardmore Music Hall

The 21-plus crowd is invited to gather at the Ardmore Music Hall to enjoy unlimited beer samples on Saturday, Jan. 11.

Attendees of the 2020 Ardmore Winter Beer Festival will have the opportunity to try more than 50 different craft beers from well-known breweries like Tired Hands, Yards, 2SP, Goose Island and Dogfish Head.

In addition to four hours of drinking, the festival includes music and light bites. General admission tickets are $39. There are also designated driver tickets available for $15 and VIP tickets available for $60.

VIP perks include pours of Goose Island's 2019 Bourbon County Stout and early access.

General admission ticket holders can enter at 12:30 p.m., while VIPs are allowed in starting at noon.

Saturday, Jan. 11

12:30-4 p.m. | $39 for general admission

Ardmore Music Hall

23 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, PA 19003



