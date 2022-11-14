More News:

November 14, 2022

Eastbound lanes of Ben Franklin Bridge reopen after tractor-trailer crash

The Delaware River Port Authority announced the end of closure after it took several hours to clear the scene

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
The Benjamin Franklin Bridge was partially closed Monday afternoon after a tractor-trailer overturned in the eastbound lanes.

Update: All eastbound lanes on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge have reopened after an overturned tractor-trailer forced them to be shut down late Monday morning. The Delaware River Port Authority said the bridge reopened around 4 p.m. 

The eastbound lanes of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge were closed Monday afternoon after a tractor-trailer overturned on the roadway, officials said.

The incident happened late Monday morning, prompting the Delaware River Port Authority to close the lanes heading into New Jersey from Philadelphia. 

More than two hours later, crews remained at the scene with heavy equipment to clear the roadway.

Video footage captured by 6ABC showed debris covering the eastbound lanes of the bridge on Monday afternoon.

DRPA officials advised motorists to seek other routes into New Jersey, including the Betsy Ross Bridge, until the scene has been cleared.

