Eastbound lanes of Ben Franklin Bridge reopen after tractor-trailer crash

November 14, 2022
✅️ Ben Franklin Bridge Update: All EB lanes have been reopened.— Delaware River Port Authority (DRPA) (@DRPA_PAandNJ) November 14, 2022
The eastbound lanes of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge were closed Monday afternoon after a tractor-trailer overturned on the roadway, officials said.
The incident happened late Monday morning, prompting the Delaware River Port Authority to close the lanes heading into New Jersey from Philadelphia.
More than two hours later, crews remained at the scene with heavy equipment to clear the roadway.
⚠️ All EB lanes on Ben Franklin Bridge continue to remain CLOSED at this time for clean-up of overturned tractor-trailer. Please continue to seek alternate route into NJ. Updates to follow. ⚠️ https://t.co/NvC9OEFXHS— Delaware River Port Authority (DRPA) (@DRPA_PAandNJ) November 14, 2022
Video footage captured by 6ABC showed debris covering the eastbound lanes of the bridge on Monday afternoon.
DRPA officials advised motorists to seek other routes into New Jersey, including the Betsy Ross Bridge, until the scene has been cleared.