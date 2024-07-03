More News:

Ben Franklin Bridge to show off its new lights with a July Fourth-themed display

A red, white and blue sequence debuts at 9:30 p.m Wednesday and continues running through Saturday night.

By Michaela Althouse
The Ben Franklin Bridge will showcase its fully completed new lighting system Wednesday with a 5-minute light display that celebrates July Fourth.

The Benjamin Franklin Bridge will be illuminated in a new light display Wednesday night to celebrate the Fourth of July. 

The patriotic-themed light sequence will begin at 9:30 p.m. following the conclusion of the Gin Blossoms' performance at Camdens' "Celebrate Independence Day at the Freedom Festival" event, the Delaware River Port Authority said. The five-minute sequence features red, white and blue lights moving along the bridge. 

The light display again will be shown Wednesday at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m., and Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 9 p.m., 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. 

The display is the first use of the bridge's new, south side decorative lighting system. The north side lighting system was unveiled in April 2023. On that occassion, DRPA officials lit up the bridge in a moving rainbow of colors. 

A preview of the July Fourth light display can be seen below.

"The launch of the Ben Franklin Bridge's new decorative lighting system is a milestone for our community and this nearly century-old landmark," port authority CEO John Hanson said in a statement. "This innovative system will not only commemorate special events like Independence Day but also foster joy and unity within our community throughout the year."

The Ben Franklin Bridge, completed in 1926, was first adorned with lights in 1987. Halide spotlights were installed along the bridge's bottom , with reflectors placed atop its vertical cables. They were upgraded to colored LED lights in 2000. 

The new lighting system is part of a $216.9 million rehabilitation project that also includes bridge repairs and renovations to its pedestrian walkways. 

