Benjamin Franklin Bridge will close to traffic in July for 100th anniversary celebration

To mark the 100th anniversary of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, the Delaware River Port Authority will close the span to traffic on July 11 and host a celebration inviting people to walk its deck.

DRPA unveiled plans for the free event Thursday with food trucks and family-friendly activities that will be held on the New Jersey side of the bridge near the toll plaza. The celebration will feature historical displays, exhibits and artifacts that showcase the legacy of the bridge between Philly and Camden. There also will be live music and carnival rides.

“The Ben Franklin Bridge is more than just a crossing," DRPA CEO John T. Hanson said in a statement. "It is a symbol of connection between our communities."

The rise of automobiles in the early 20th century made it necessary for there to be a speedier link between the growing commercial hubs of Philadelphia and Camden, which until then had relied primarily on crowded ferry trips across the Delaware River. A bridge also connected motorists in both states with the growing network of roads linking communities and employment centers.

Construction of the span began in January 1922 at a cost of $37 million, which is equivalent to around $720 million today. The bridge required about 760,000 tons of structural steel and masonry, and the labor force totaled more than 1,300 workers across four-plus years of construction. Fifteen people died in construction-related incidents, including 29-year-old Howard Meyer, a former World War I pilot who fell off the span into the river after an acetylene torch exploded in his hands.

Originally named the Delaware River Bridge, the 1,750-foot main span set the record for the world's longest suspension bridge when it was completed on July 1, 1926. The opening brought crowds to the riverfront in Camden and Philadelphia. At the time, the 25-cent toll fare was collected in both directions. People could also cross the bridge on horseback for 15 cents.

The bridge was renamed the Benjamin Franklin Bridge in 1956 to honor the founding statesman and differentiate the span from the Walt Whitman Bridge, which was completed between South Philly and Gloucester City in 1957.

More than 37 million vehicles now cross the Benjamin Franklin Bridge annually — about 100,000 per day — and the PATCO train carries another 5.6 million passengers per year. The bridge also has walkways for pedestrians and cyclists to cross. Tolls are only charged for drivers traveling westbound into Philadelphia, a change that was made in 1992. The current toll fare is $6.

DRPA said the bridge has undergone continuous investment and modernization since its completion nearly a century ago. New LED lights were installed along the bridge three years ago, allowing DRPA to plan colorful holiday displays. The lighting was part of a $216.9 million project that included various bridge repairs and rehabilitation of its walkways.

The celebration of the bridge's 100-year anniversary will take place one week after Philadelphia and the rest of the nation mark 250 years since the Declaration of Independence. The city will hold a series of events, marches, concerts and fireworks displays from June 19 through the Fourth of July as part of this year's Wawa Welcome America festival.

Detailed plans for the celebration of the Ben Franklin Bridge will be released as the event nears, DRPA officials said. Hours have not been announced, but the bridge will remain closed to traffic in both directions for the entirety of the event to allow for safe pedestrian access.

DRPA is now seeking vendors for the celebration and will provide updates on the event's official website over the coming weeks and months.