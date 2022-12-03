More Sports:

December 03, 2022

BetMGM bonus code for Titans-Eagles: $1,000 first bet insurance

By Russ Joy
PhillyVoice Contributor
BetMGM bonus code for Titans-Eagles: $1,000 first bet insurance

The latest BetMGM bonus code offer comes with up to $1,000 in first bet insurance for the Titans-Eagles game.

The Tennessee Titans will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles on Sunday and you can apply our BetMGM bonus code here for a huge bonus. This includes up to $1,000 in first bet insurance, which you can use on any game or player betting market.

This BetMGM bonus code offer is a sensational one for bettors in states where the app is available. You will not need to manually enter a bonus code at sign-up when you activate this offer via our links.

STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA

Philadelphia enters this game as a 4.5-point favorite. At -210 moneyline favorites, the Eagles aren't a cheap play, but there is some decent upside in placing a somewhat large first wager with BetMGM. As part of this offer, you can place a wager on any market and get back the same value up to $1,000 if your bet loses.

Click here to apply our BetMGM bonus code for $1,000 in first bet insurance on the Titans-Eagles game.

BetMGM bonus code activates $1k first bet insurance for Titans-Eagles

Tennessee might be the underdog in this game, but Philadelphia's run defense has has its fair share of issues over the past few weeks. It could be just what Derrick Henry and the rushing offense needs to get going and give the Titans a chance to cover or even win outright. The Eagles, on the other hand, have defensively played something of a bend-don't-break system this season, while Jalen Hurts has led Philadelphia's offense to enough points to win.

The great thing about this offer from BetMGM is that you can use it on a moneyline bet, point spread, or total points bet. There are also a bevy of player prop markets available, like Derrick Henry to score the first TD of the game, Jalen Hurts to score the last TD of the game, or AJ Brown to score a touchdown at any point.

Sensational odds boosts

BetMGM is one of the best sports betting apps on the market when it comes to odds boosts and in-app promos. Here are some of the best odds boosts available for the Titans-Eagles game and more:

• Jalen Hurts to score 1+ touchdowns, Eagles to win by 6+ points, and 45+ total points scored (+390)

 Derrick Henry to score 1+ touchdowns, rush for 100+ yards, and Titans to win (+500)

 Daniel Jones to throw 2+ touchdowns, Saquon Barkley to rush for 75+ yards, and Giants to win (+525)

 Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson each to score 1+ touchdowns and Commanders to win (+600)

How to register with our BetMGM bonus code

If you want to lock in up to $1,000 in first bet insurance, you can sign up for the latest offer from BetMGM. Remember, there's no need to enter a bonus code as long as you use one of the links on this page.

  1. Click here to apply this BetMGM bonus code.
  2. Provide your name, address, phone number, and date of birth.
  3. Choose a deposit method from the list of options.
  4. Add money to use for your first bet.
  5. Select the Titans-Eagles game.
  6. Wager up to $1,000 on any market.

BetMGM will issue a site credit refund to your account in the form of five equal free bets. These free bets can be used on the same league as your initial bet or any game in another league.

Bet up to $1,000 on any game or player market in the Titans-Eagles game when you click here to apply our BetMGM bonus code.

If you or a loved one has a gambling problem, call 1-800-Gambler.

PhillyVoice may earn an Affiliate Commission if you purchase something through recommended links in this article.

