Bicyclist dies nearly a month after hit-and-run crash in Northeast Philly

A Philadelphia bicyclist has died nearly a month after sustaining critical injuries as the victim of a hit-and-run crash in Northeast Philadelphia.

James Doughty, a 43-year-old, died Saturday morning, according to reports from Fox 29.

Just before 1 a.m. on August 22, Doughty and his girlfriend rode their bikes near the 7300 block of Bustleton Ave. near Cottman Ave. when he was struck by a Range Rover SUV, splitting his bike in half.

Doughty, who flew several feet from the crash's impact, sustained dozens of shattered bones and internal bleeding in the abdomen and head. Justine Doughty, James' daughter, said her father survived nine surgeries and called him a fighter, believing he would pull through.



According to data from the Philadelphia Bicycle Coalition, 85 traffic fatalities have occurred in Philly this year, including 21 hit-and-runs; Doughty's death makes three bicycle deaths.

Last year bicycle-related deaths peaked at 24, the highest number in two decades across Pennsylvania. In Philly, eight bicyclists died in 2021, a 250% increase from 2019 and the highest total since 1997.

The vehicle from the accident was recovered on the 2400 block of Faunce Street. However, police have yet to locate a suspect. PPD accident investigation unit has an ongoing investigation and asks anyone with information to contact 215-686-TIPS. In Pennsylvania, a fatal hit-and-run is a second-degree felony carrying one to 10 years in prison and fines up to $2,500.

Several people gathered on the street where Doughty was hit Saturday night to honor his life.





Justine told CBS Philly, "at the end of the day, he's a person, and you left him on the side of the road to die with no help. I just think people need to be a little more kind, stop being so selfish, because this is someone's life."

In Germantown, a tow truck ran a red light at East Chelten Ave. and Ardleigh Street, hitting a car and killing a 54-year-old man just after 2 a.m. on Sunday. According to 6ABC, the crash's impact was so forceful that three other cars were impacted. Witnesses said they saw the tow truck driver run from the scene.