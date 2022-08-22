Police find vehicle linked to Northeast Philly hit-and-run that critically injured cyclist

Philadelphia police have located a Range Rover that they suspect hit a pair of cyclists early Monday morning in Northeast Philly, critically injuring a 42-year-old man.

The crash happened around 12:48 a.m. along the 7300 block of Bustleton Ave. near Cottman Ave., authorities said. A vehicle traveling northbound struck the man and his girlfriend as they traveled south in the northbound lane, police said. The driver did not remain at the scene.

The bike driven by the man was split in half by the impact, investigators said. At the scene, police found parts of a vehicle that appeared to match a Range Rover Evoque from the model years 2012-2019.

The man was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and remains listed in extremely critical condition. Police didn't report any injuries to the man's girlfriend.

On Monday afternoon, police said they found a Range Rover along the 2400 block of nearby Faunce Street. Authorities said the vehicle would be towed.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Two cyclists and 34 pedestrians have been killed in crashes in Philadelphia this year, according to data tracked by the Bicycle Coalition for Greater Philadelphia.