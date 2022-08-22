More News:

August 22, 2022

Police find vehicle linked to Northeast Philly hit-and-run that critically injured cyclist

The crash happened Monday morning near Bustleton and Cottman avenues

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Hit-and-Run
Northeast Philly Hit/Run Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Philadelphia police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a 42-year-old cyclist in Northeast Philadelphia on Aug. 22, 2022.

Philadelphia police have located a Range Rover that they suspect hit a pair of cyclists early Monday morning in Northeast Philly, critically injuring a 42-year-old man.

The crash happened around 12:48 a.m. along the 7300 block of Bustleton Ave. near Cottman Ave., authorities said. A vehicle traveling northbound struck the man and his girlfriend as they traveled south in the northbound lane, police said. The driver did not remain at the scene.

The bike driven by the man was split in half by the impact, investigators said. At the scene, police found parts of a vehicle that appeared to match a Range Rover Evoque from the model years 2012-2019. 

The man was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and remains listed in extremely critical condition. Police didn't report any injuries to the man's girlfriend.

On Monday afternoon, police said they found a Range Rover along the 2400 block of nearby Faunce Street. Authorities said the vehicle would be towed.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Two cyclists and 34 pedestrians have been killed in crashes in Philadelphia this year, according to data tracked by the Bicycle Coalition for Greater Philadelphia.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Hit-and-Run Northeast Philadelphia Crime Cyclists

Videos

Featured

iStock-1277116419.jpg

Prostate cancer program at Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Center offers the most advanced, personalized care from screening to treatment
Purchased - Two young women exercising on stairs

Bariatric surgery can help people lose weight, improve health

Just In

Must Read

Environment

Wetland revitalization begins at FDR Park in effort to improve wildlife, plant habitat
FDR Wetland

Sponsored

Bariatric surgery can help people lose weight, improve health
Purchased - Two young women exercising on stairs

Illness

Philly's monkeypox data reveal racial disparities that recall early COVID-19 response
Monkeypox Outbreak Data Philly

Eagles

Why the Eagles should trade for Browns RB Kareem Hunt
081922KareemHunt

Celebrities

Jazmine Sullivan to appear on upcoming season of 'The Voice' as John Legend's advisor
Jazmine Sullivan The Voice

Parties

Philadelphia's 2022 Dîner en Blanc location is ... Logan Circle
Diner en blanc 22 logan square

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved