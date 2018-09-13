Bittersweet forecast: Sunshine in Philly, misery to the south

Talk about a bittersweet forecast.

While residents of coastal and inland Carolina look to be in for a hellish weekend and beyond – a life-threatening storm surge approaching 13 feet and as much as 40 inches of rain from Hurricane Florence – the weather in Philadelphia is actually looking pretty good.

Partly sunny skies and a high near 79 on Saturday, with a slight chance of showers and nice breeze, says the National Weather Service in Mount Holly. And less humidity.

Then mostly sunny skies and a high around 80 on Sunday.

People are still grumbling about the weather here this summer: broiling heat, stifling humidity, rain-soaked weekends and too many gray-sky days.

But there's nothing wrong with a bit of sun shining down on us, right? The lawn needs to be cut after all.

But if the nice weather this weekend reminds you of the misery washing ashore in the Carolinas, you might pull out your cellphone and make a donation here or here.

Source/NOAA The projected path of Hurricane Florence. Remnants of the low pressure system could impact weather in the Philadelphia region next week.

That good feeling of helping your neighbors to south in their time of need is sure to last a while – longer than the sunshine, for sure.

As early as Monday afternoon, parts of the Philadelphia region could start seeing moisture from Florence in the form of some showers and thunderstorms. Right now, it looks like we could be in for heavy rains midweek, depending on the track and speed of low pressure remnants, forecasters say.

Here's the 7-day forecast for Philadelphia from the weather service:

Thursday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Areas of fog before noon. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 80. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Friday: A chance of showers. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 78. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Source/NOAA This image from the GOES-E satellite shows Hurricane Florence in the Atlantic Ocean. At 11 a.m. Thursday, it was about 145 miles east-southeast of the Carolina coastline, moving at 10 mph.

Friday night: A chance of showers, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.