Mural honoring Philadelphia's Black dance pioneers to be dedicated Tuesday

A new mural celebrating Philadelphia's Black dance legacy will be dedicated during a free community celebration on Tuesday, Aug. 4, in Grays Ferry.

Created by visual and spoken word artist Bernard Collins Jr., "A Legacy of Dance Excellence" honors generations of Black dancers and educators who helped shape the city's Black dance tradition. The mural recognizes pioneers who overcame racial barriers to teach and train Black dancers at a time when many ballet schools excluded them.

Among those featured are dance instructor Essie Marie Dorsey, who taught Black students from her home after racial barriers limited access to classical ballet training, along with her students Sydney King, Marion Cuyjet and Philadanco founder Joan Myers Brown. The mural also honors Judith Jamison, who went on to lead the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, and ballerina Michaela DePrince, who trained in Philadelphia before earning international recognition.

The dedication event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at 2300 Pemberton St. The event will include remarks from Collins, Joan Myers Brown and dance historian and former ballerina Karen Warrington, as well as live dance performances, music and refreshments.

"A Legacy of Dance Excellence" Mural Dedication

Tuesday, Aug. 4 | 6-8 p.m.

Gray's Ferry

2300 Pemberton St.

Philadelphia, PA

Limited street parking. Nearby options include Impark, 521 S. 20th St., and South Street Parking Garage, 1740 South St.

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