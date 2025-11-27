These museums, theaters and attractions are offering Black Friday deals on tickets and memberships

Black Friday may be known for its door-busting deals at big box stores, but Philly institutions are also joining in on America's shopping holiday.

Museums and theaters have discounts on yearlong memberships, gift cards, merchandise, concert tickets and exclusive city-wide events — making for great gift ideas.

Here are some places around the city to check out for Black Friday and Cyber Monday:

1412 Chestnut St., Center City



From Friday to Sunday, the PFS is offering 15% off all membership levels. The discount applies to new, gifted and renewed memberships but not for monthly memberships.

All members get $5 off adult tickets and 10% off concessions along with presale access to film festivals, complimentary access to year-round film previews and other related perks. Memberships can be purchased online.

118-128 N. Broad St., Logan Square



Exclusively on Black Friday, the museum will offer 30% off items in its museum store online or in person.

Clothing, art prints, holiday decorations, books, kids toys, jewelry and other signature merchandise will be for sale. The discount can only be used once and no refunds or exchanges can be granted for any purchases.

401 Market St., Old City



The museum is offering 30% off gift cards between $25 and $200 in value until Monday, Dec. 1. They can be purchased online using the code "BLACKFRIDAY30" and used on tickets and merchandise.

2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Franklintown



The institute is offering 15% off online art classes for 2026 if customers order online using the promo code "BLACKFRIDAY15" before midnight on Friday.

There will be 10 classes taught over four weeks available, including "Art and Censorship in the 21st Century," "The Harlem Renaissance in Philadelphia" and "Abstraction in Modern Art."

222 N. 20th St., Logan Square



The museum calls the sale from Black Friday to Cyber Monday its biggest discount on memberships yet.

Customers who sign up for a yearly account and use the promo code "CYBERMON25" will get 20% off their purchase for certain tiers. Members can enjoy unlimited free admission to the museum and planetarium and 300 other museums that are part of the Association of Science and Technology Centers, as well as savings on ticketed exhibitions and exclusive events.

The tourism and nightlife promotion company is launching its holiday gift idea in the form of a yearlong membership that will offer automatic ins and personalized recommendations for concerts, comedy shows, cultural events and pop-ups at featured venues including the Highmark Mann, Ardmore Music Hall and Underground Arts.

A membership typically costs $7 per month or $84 per year. Its holiday gift deal will reduce the yearly price to $50 if passes are purchased before Dec. 17.

Legoland Discovery Center

Plymouth Meeting Mall Unit #1055, Plymouth Meeting

The attraction in the Plymouth Meeting Mall is offering a Black Friday deal that takes up to 40% off tickets and passes and a discounted rates for its annual pass, marked down from $99.99 to $59.99 per person. Annual passes grant anytime admission, 10% off LEGO products in its shop and access to special events. Tickets and passes can be purchased online.

100 Station Ave., Oaks

The traveling acrobatic, dance and musical troupe is offering up to 20% off select performances at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks where it will perform between May 7 and June 7. Tickets must be purchased before Dec. 1 to redeem the discounts.