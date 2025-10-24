Costumes from 'Black Panther,' 'Sinners' will be displayed at African American Museum

"Black Panther" fans can see the armor worn by T'Challa and the female warriors of Wakanda up close starting next weekend.

The African American Museum in Philadelphia will soon welcome a traveling exhibit of costumes from movies like "Black Panther," "Sinners," "Malcolm X," "Do the Right Thing," "Amistad" and "Selma." The collection highlights the work of costume designer Ruth E. Carter, the first Black woman to win multiple Oscars.

"Ruth E. Carter: Afrofuturism in Costume Design" will include almost 80 garments, as well as sketches and other behind-the-scenes objects. It will open to the public for about 10 months — from Sunday, Nov. 2, to Sunday, Sept. 6. There will also be a ticketed reception Saturday, Nov. 1.

"Our visitors will get to see the costumes they know and love come to life in exciting and interactive ways," Ashley Jordan, the museum's president and CEO, said in a statement. "We’re honored to be able to showcase the remarkable, imaginative, and inspiring work of Ruth E. Carter here in Philadelphia."

The museum has been closed since late September while staffers install the exhibit, which spans three galleries. Carter herself will visit the space for the opening party.

The lauded costume designer became the first Black woman to win an Oscar for costume design in 2019 for "Black Panther." When she won again in 2023 for her work on "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," she achieved another historic feat as the first Black woman to win two Oscars in any category.

Provided image/Colin Gray/SCAD Provided image/Colin Gray/SCAD Ruth E. Carter has worked several times with director Spike Lee, including on his biopic 'Malcolm X.' Her costumes from that movie are pictured above, at SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film.



Her costumes from both "Black Panther" films embody the Afrofuturism aesthetic, a blend of science fiction and fantasy informed by African traditions and Black identity.

"Afrofuturism has always been about reimagining what’s possible — seeing ourselves as heroes, innovators, and creators of our own destiny," Carter said in a statement. "Through costume, I’ve had the honor of telling stories that honor our ancestors while envisioning the future we deserve. Bringing this exhibition to Philadelphia — the birthplace of our nation — feels like a full-circle moment in history. I’m so excited for everyone to experience it and feel inspired."

Philadelphia will get the first look at Carter's costumes from the vampire hit "Sinners," which were not included in previous tour stops. The exhibit has traveled to Indianapolis, Detroit, Raleigh, Seattle, Atlanta, Roanoke and Williamsburg, Virginia, since its launch in 2020.

