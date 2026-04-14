Bob Dylan is performing at The Mann Center in July

Bob Dylan will perform at The Mann Center on Tuesday, July 14.

The show begins at 7 p.m. and will also feature Jimmie Vaughan and The Tilt-A-Whirl Band, along with Britney Spencer.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 17, at 10 a.m. through Live Nation.

Dylan continues to tour regularly, often reworking his catalog rather than sticking to familiar versions. He has played the Mann Center multiple times over the years.

A Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Nobel Prize winner in literature, Bob Dylan has remained a defining figure in modern music for more than six decades.

Tuesday, July 14 at 7 p.m.

The Mann Center

5201 Parkside Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19131

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