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April 14, 2026

Bob Dylan is performing at The Mann Center in July

Jimmie Vaughan and The Tilt-A-Whirl Band, along with Britney Spencer, are also on the bill.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Concerts Bob Dylan
bob dylan - carol friedman Photo Credit/Carol Friedman

Bob Dylan will perform at The Mann Center in Philadelphia on July 14.

Bob Dylan will perform at The Mann Center on Tuesday, July 14.

The show begins at 7 p.m. and will also feature Jimmie Vaughan and The Tilt-A-Whirl Band, along with Britney Spencer.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 17, at 10 a.m. through Live Nation.

Dylan continues to tour regularly, often reworking his catalog rather than sticking to familiar versions. He has played the Mann Center multiple times over the years.

A Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Nobel Prize winner in literature, Bob Dylan has remained a defining figure in modern music for more than six decades.

Bob Dylan In Concert

Tuesday, July 14 at 7 p.m.
The Mann Center
5201 Parkside Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19131

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Concerts Bob Dylan Fairmount Park The Mann

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