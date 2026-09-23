Betty Boop will step out of black-and-white and onto the Academy of Music stage this fall

Betty Boop is leaving her black-and-white world behind for a two-week stop in Philadelphia.

BOOP! The Musical will make its Philadelphia premiere at the Academy of Music from Nov. 17-29, bringing Betty Boop to the stage in Center City.

Betty’s trip begins when she tries to get away from the pressures of fame for a day, only to find herself in New York City far outside the world she knows. There, she meets new people and gets pulled into a story filled with music and romance.

Aliya Grace will play Betty Boop in the North American tour. The cast also includes South Jersey performer Ava Madara, giving the run a local connection.

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The production features original Broadway direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell, whose credits include Kinky Boots, Hairspray and La Cage aux Folles. The score and arrangements are by Grammy winner David Foster, with lyrics by Susan Birkenhead and a book by Bob Martin.

The musical earned three Tony Award nominations during its Broadway run, which ended in July 2025, along with three Drama Desk Awards and three Outer Critics Circle Awards.

Performances at the Academy of Music run from Tuesday, Nov. 17, through Sunday, Nov. 29, with showtimes varying by date. Tickets are available through Ensemble Arts Philly.

Dates: Nov. 17-29

Location: Academy of Music

Address: 240 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

Showtimes: Vary by performance

Tickets: Available through Ensemble Arts Philly

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