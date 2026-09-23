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September 23, 2026

Betty Boop will step out of black-and-white and onto the Academy of Music stage this fall

‘BOOP! The Musical’ makes its Philadelphia premiere Nov. 17-29 with colorful sets, original songs and a South Jersey performer in the touring cast.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Performances Broadway
Aliya Grace to star as Betty Boop Photo Credit/Matthew Murphy

“BOOP! The Musical” makes its Philadelphia premiere at the Academy of Music Nov. 17-29, starring Aliya Grace as Betty Boop.

Betty Boop is leaving her black-and-white world behind for a two-week stop in Philadelphia.

BOOP! The Musical will make its Philadelphia premiere at the Academy of Music from Nov. 17-29, bringing Betty Boop to the stage in Center City.

Betty’s trip begins when she tries to get away from the pressures of fame for a day, only to find herself in New York City far outside the world she knows. There, she meets new people and gets pulled into a story filled with music and romance.

Aliya Grace will play Betty Boop in the North American tour. The cast also includes South Jersey performer Ava Madara, giving the run a local connection.

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The production features original Broadway direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell, whose credits include Kinky Boots, Hairspray and La Cage aux Folles. The score and arrangements are by Grammy winner David Foster, with lyrics by Susan Birkenhead and a book by Bob Martin.

The musical earned three Tony Award nominations during its Broadway run, which ended in July 2025, along with three Drama Desk Awards and three Outer Critics Circle Awards.

Performances at the Academy of Music run from Tuesday, Nov. 17, through Sunday, Nov. 29, with showtimes varying by date. Tickets are available through Ensemble Arts Philly.

BOOP! The Musical

Dates: Nov. 17-29
Location: Academy of Music
Address: 240 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19102
Showtimes: Vary by performance
Tickets: Available through Ensemble Arts Philly

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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